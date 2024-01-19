Stella. Releases Captivating Indie-Pop Single 'Dreaming'

NYC singer-songwriter stella. releases his latest indie-pop single 'Dreaming', taken from his upcoming EP 'A Study In Balance'. Drawing influence from songwriters as varied as Leonard Cohen, Brandi Carlile, Noah Kahan, and Paolo Nutini, stella. couples personal lyricisms with well-crafted indie soundscapes to create relatable tracks that explore themes of life, love, heartbreak and growth.

His latest single 'Dreaming' is no exception, written amid lockdown and stuck in his childhood bedroom, 'Dreaming' encapsulates the feelings stella. like many others experienced during this time. Surrounded by uncertainty and the forced introspection that comes with it, 'Dreaming' evokes the intensely unfamiliar nature of what was happening juxtaposed with its upbeat indie-pop production.

Speaking on the track further stella. explains "Dreaming is about when the life you find yourself living becomes so surreal that you can't tell whether or not you're sleeping or awake."

stella. introduced himself to the music scene in 2018 with the release of his debut EP 'Amalfi' and subsequent 2020 single 'Still Choose You' garnering him a growing fanbase. Unfortunately stella. then found himself in the midst of life events which would not only prove jarring, but forced him to turn inward and focus on rebuilding his connection to music, life, and ultimately himself. Now after four years (and an exile that was equal parts involuntary and self-imposed) stella. is excited to begin sharing his music again with the release of his latest single 'Dreaming' and his upcoming second EP 'Study In Balance'.

With plenty more music in the pipeline and a full feature-length LP in the works stella. looks to continue growing as an artist in the best way he knows how with honest lyricism and self-reflection.

Listen to the single here: