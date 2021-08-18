Steep Canyon Rangers Confirm More Tour Dates

Today, GRAMMY award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers announce more tour dates along with a new single, "Nothing Matters (When You're Mine)," which is out today on Yep Roc Records; listen/buy: here.

A dreamy slice of Americana, "Nothing Matters (When You're Mine)" features the Rangers' signature harmonies and reflects upon the memories of a relationship gone wrong. Written by the band's main songwriter/banjoist Graham Sharp, the album was produced by Brandon Bell (John Prine, Zac Brown), and recorded at the legendary Southern Ground studio in Nashville.

Back on the road after nearly 15 months, the band has confirmed more dates throughout the fall and winter, including shows with Steve Martin & Martin Short, festival stops, and the 15th annual Mountain Song Festival, a festival founded by the band to help fund the Cindy Platt Boys and Girls Club of Transylvania County. Curated by the band, the lineup includes Mavis Staples, Charley Crockett, Town Mountain, Oliver Wood, among others. A complete list of tour dates is below, and ticket information here.

Over a 20-year career, the three-time GRAMMY nominees and North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductees have released 13 solo albums and three collaborative albums with actor/banjoist Steve Martin. Nobody Knows You won the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2013, which followed their 2012 nomination in the same category for Rare Bird Alert. Their critically acclaimed thirteenth album Arm In Arm was released in 2020; listen/buy here.

The Steep Canyon Rangers are Woody Platt (vocals/guitar); Graham Sharp (vocals/banjo); Mike Guggino (vocals/mandolin/mandola); Nicky Sanders (vocals/fiddle); Mike Ashworth (vocals/drums); and Barrett Smith (vocals/bass).

Steep Canyon Rangers: On Tour

August 13 - Lime Kiln Theater - Lexington, VA

August 14 - Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater - Woodstock, GA

August 21 - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Reno, NV^

August 26 - The Palace Theatre - Stamford, CT^

September 3 - Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival 2021 - Brunswick, ME

September 4 - Hickory Fest 2021 - Mansfield, PA

September 5 - Shenandoah Valley Music Festival 2021 - Woodstock, VA

September 10-11 - Mountain Song Festival 2021 - Brevard, NC

September 16 - Mishawaka Amphitheatre - Bellvue, CO

September 17 - Chautauqua Auditorium - Boulder, CO*

September 18-19 - Pickin In The Pines - Flagstaff, AZ

September 24-25 - FreshGrass 2021 - North Adams, MA

October 1 - FreshGrass 2021 - Bentonville, AR

October 2 - IBMA Bluegrass Live - Raleigh, NC

October 3 - Tuck Fest 2021 - Charlotte, NC

October 15-16 - Suwannee Roots Festival 2021 - Live Oak, FL

October 20 - Temple Theater Box Office - Lufkin, TX

October 21 - Old Settler's Music Festival - Dale, TX

October 22 - Altria Theater - Richmond, VA^

October 23 - Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC^

October 24 - Grand Ole Opry House - Nashville, TN^

November 6 - Sellersville Theater 1894 - Sellersville, PA

November 7 - Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

November 12 - Lyric Theatre - Stuart, FL

November 13 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

November 14 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra, FL

November 19 - Lied Center of Kansas - Lawrence, KS

December 2-5 - Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

^with Steve Martin & Martin Short

*with Jon Stickley Trio