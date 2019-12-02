Stars Reveal LAGUARDIA Website

Stars have spent their 20+ year career being a musical confidant to the inner-most secrets of their fans lives. They tell the tales we keep in the darkest, and most hopeful parts of our souls. They have persevered as a band, friends, musical and social curators; always putting art first, as well as the pursuit of transparency and truth. Stars have stayed true over the release of eight albums, countless tours, and every imaginable obstacle in the path of their career



This Friday, December 6, Stars will release LaGuardia, a double vinyl, 20 song love letter to their fans, reflecting their consistency, their ongoing ability to find new inspiration and new messages to deliver in this vast and ever changing musical space - to keep up the fight. Stars have revealed a companion website that maps out the stories behind some of the most essential Stars songs ever released and included on LaGuardia. Conveyed in a context that models the gate infrastructure of the LaGuardia airport in NYC, there are career-spanning, behind the scenes photos and intimate creative details of this new compilation which pulls from every official Stars release, from the opening track featuring (2003's Heart) "Elevator Love Letter", to (2004's Set Yourself On Fire)"Ageless Beauty", and (2007's In Our Bedroom After The War) "Take Me To The Riot"...and so many more elemental songs that imprint the indie rock fabric of this essential band on the hearts of all of its listeners.



VISIT/EXPLORE the LaGuardia website - HERE.

LaGuardia will be released this Friday, December 6 via the band's previous label home for many years, Arts & Crafts - PRE-ORDER / PRE-SAVE

As Torquil Campbell recalls of "Hold On When You Get Love, And Let Go When You Give It":

"I remember thinking this song was going to make us rich. that is literally how stupid I am. I do believe in what it says though, and I love Evan's New Order bass line more than I can possibly say. I remember there was a lot of argument about whether to shorten the title. I insisted that we not do that, which is lucky because if we had it might have been a huge hit and i would have grown distant and insular as I struggled with sudden massive fame, and then gone on to make a self serving 25 minute long solo album about how my love for Jesus has made me a rich man. Phew. Lucky that didn't happen."



Amy Millan reflects on writing "Ageless Beauty":

"Sometimes I go to the dictionary and open it at random to help me write lyrics. I found the word "tattered" and I liked the cosmic help. Chris and Evan had written this beautiful music and I felt loads of pressure to make something match its beauty. I remember feeling a ton of stress about it and the chorus back-ups don't really make any sense but people seem attached to this one and it actually was one of our only big radio hits!"

Stars' albums have always served as thermochromic barometers of their makers' emotional well-being, be it the romantic upheaval of 2003's Heart and 2004's Set Yourself On Fire, the newsticker-triggered discontent of 2007's In Our Bedroom After the War, the downcast elegies of 2010's The Five Ghosts (a requiem for singer Torquil Campbell's father, who passed away during the album's creation), or the rejuvenation of 2012's The North (recorded while inter-band couple Amy Millan and Evan Cranley were in the throes of new parenthood). Stars continued with their 2014 dance-club inspired offering, No One Is Lost and the 2017 pristinely produced by Grammy-award winner, Peter Katis, and their most recent album, There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light.



This week, the band has debuted their unique performance/rock show in Toronto, 'Stars: Together' - described as part rock-doc, part tragicomic fantasia, and all Stars concert - promising one of the strangest concert experiences in the history of mankind. Careening between tragedy and farce, illusion and reality, old tunes and new ones, the band settles into Streetcar Crowsnest for a limited engagement and running now through to December 15. Some select tickets are still available.



STARS - LaGuardia Track List:



Gate A

1. "Elevator Love Letter": from the album Heart

2. "Hold On When You Get Love And Let Go When You Give It": from the album The North

3. "Reunion": from the album Set Yourself On Fire

4. "Dead Hearts": from the album The Five Ghosts

5. "Ship To Shore" (2018 single)



Gate B

6. "Trap Door": from the album No One Is Lost

7. "Going, Going, Gone (Live)": from the album Sad Robots

8. "Your Ex-Lover Is Dead": from the album Set Yourself On Fire

9. "Fixed": from the album The Five Ghosts

10. "A Song Is A Weapon": from the album The North



Gate C

11. "Heart": from the album Heart

12. "Fluorescent Light": from the album There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light

13. "No One Is Lost": from the album No One Is Lost

14. "Take Me To The Riot": from the album In Our Bedroom After The War

15. "My Favourite Book": from the album In Our Bedroom After The War



Gate D

16. "The Theory Of Relativity": from the album The North

17. "Undertow": from the album Sad Robots

18. "Ageless Beauty": from the album Set Yourself On Fire

19. "From The Night": from the album No One Is Lost

20. "Calendar Girl": from the album Set Yourself On Fire





