Starcrawler Release New Single, Begin Touring Next Week

Starcrawler are a band of misfit rock & rollers for a new generation. The visceral, not-to-be-missed experience of a Starcrawler show perfectly melds a classic arena rock show with the sweat and grit of a club gig, typically featuring frontwoman Arrow de Wildecovered in blood and writhing across the stage in a bejeweled jockstrap and guitarist Henri Cash throwing his guitar and jumping into the crowd to perform. See for yourself as their headline tour kicks off in North America on October 5 in San Francisco and concludes with a homecoming show at Los Angeles' The Fonda on November 9. The run includes two special shows at Third Man Records - Hell Night in Detroit and Halloween in Nashville, TN, and continues later this year throughout the UK, Europe and Japan.

Prior to the start of the tour, Starcrawler will also play an intimate in-store show at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach, CA on October 1 as well as their own pop-up party in Los Angeles on October 3. This one-day-only pop up begins at 3pm at 7817 Melrose Ave, and the party will kick into high gear from 6pm-10pm. The band will continue their in-store performances with a free, all ages show at Vinyl Junkies Record Shack in San Diego on October 4 at 7:30pm.

Starcrawler-vocalist Arrow de Wilde, guitarist/vocalist Henri Cash, bassist Tim Franco, and drummer Austin Smith-is a band possessed by the spirit of its own hometown of Los Angeles, every movement charged with a primal and manic electricity. The band formed in 2015, and since that time have gone from bashing out songs in the garage to earning legendary fans such as Shirley Manson and Elton John, and to supporting the likes of Beck, Foo Fighters, Spoon, The Distillers, MC5 and more. Their forthcoming sophomore album Devour You was produced by Nick Launay (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, L7) and came to life at the famed Sunset Sound. It takes the feral intensity of their 2018 self-titled debut and twists it into something grander and more gracefully composed. With its more elaborate and nuanced yet harder-hitting sonic palette, the result is a selection of songs radiating both raw sensitivity and untamable power, and a record that de Wilde says, "encapsulates all the blood, sweat, bruised knees, and broken fingers of a Starcrawler show."

Pre-order Devour You, out October 11th on Rough Trade. The album will be available on limited edition black/red marbled vinyl, with a scratch and sniff sleeve.

Tracklisting:

1. Lizzy

2. Bet My Brains

3. Home Alone

4. No More Pennies

5. You Dig Yours

6. Toy Teenager

7. Hollywood Ending

8. She Gets Around

9. I Don't Need You

10. Rich Taste

11. Born Asleep

12. Tank Top

13. Call Me A Baby

Starcrawler tour dates:

10/1/19 - Long Beach, CA - Fingerprints Music in-store

10/4/19 - San Diego, CA - Vinyl Junkies Record Shack in-store 7:30 pm

10/5/19 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

10/7/19 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

10/8/19 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

10/9/19 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

10/11/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

10/12/19 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake Lounge

10/14/19 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

10/15/19 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

10/16/19 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club

10/17/19 - Chicago IL - Lincoln Hall

10/19/19 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

10/22/19 - Montreal - Bar Le Rtiz PDB

10/23/19 - Somerville, MA - ONCE Ballroom

10/25/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/26/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle

10/27/19 - Washington, DC - Pie Shop

10/28/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Café

10/30/19 - Detroit, MI - Hell Night @Third Man Records

10/31/19 - Nashville, TN - Halloween @Third Man Records

11/1/19 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

11/2/19 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

11/5/19 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

11/8/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

11/9/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

11/16/19 - Berlin - Maze Club

11/17/19 - Rotterdam - Rotown

11/18/19 - Antwerp - Kavka

11/20/19 - Paris - Petit Bain

11/21/19 - London - Underworld

12/4/19 - Tokyo - Liquid Room

12/5/19 - Osaka - Banana Hall

12/6/19 - Nagoya - Club Quattro





