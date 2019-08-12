Starbird & The Phoenix Release Acoustic Music Video for 'Sunbeam'

Just one year following the release of their stunning summery single "Sunbeam," NYC folk/pop duo Starbird & the Phoenix have revealed an acoustic rendition of the track with a playful music video to match.

Starbird & the Phoenix is the musical mingling of Broadway's Courtney Bassett (The Great Comet) and ukulele wizard/male rock soprano Andrew Swackhamer. Silver voiced dreamers, these two harmonize in the stratosphere, wail from the soul and shred on the ukulele. They are often joined by friends who pluck and strum, riff and blow their horns with glee as tales of heartache and heart soar become yummy ear candy.

The music video for the original track, was filmed on Coney Island and features many of the bands Broadway peers: Lauren Zakrin (Rock of Ages, Great Comet, Cruel Intentions at LPR); Alphonso Horne (Upcoming "Bolden" movie, frequent player with Wynton Marsalis at Lincoln Center, band member of Sammy Miller and the Congregation); Katrina Yaukey (Billy Elliot, Warhorse, Cabaret, Comet); and Ani Taj (The Dance Cartel).

Watch the video here:





