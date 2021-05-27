St. Vincent Brings Daddy's Home Tour to Boch Center's Wang Theatre October 14, 2021

The most talked-about album of 2021 will be brought to life this fall as St. Vincent takes Daddy's Home to the Boch Center's Wang Theatre. The two-time Grammy winner will take the stage Thursday, October 14, 2021. Tickets are on-sale Thursday, June 3 at 10:00 AM at bochcenter.org.

Hailed in a 4-star Rolling Stone review as "a mutant strain of retro pop steeped in New York lore," Daddy's Home, the sixth album from Annie Clark aka St. Vincent, is the latest facet of an ever-evolving artist widely regarded as the most consistently innovative and intriguing presence in modern music. In the winter of 2019, as her 2017 masterpiece MASSEDUCTION's title track won the GRAMMY for Best Rock Song and the album won Best Recording Package, St. Vincent's father was released after spending nine years in prison. She began writing the songs that would become Daddy's Home, closing the loop on a journey that began with his incarceration in 2010, and ultimately led her back to the vinyl her dad introduced her to during her childhood. Produced by Annie Clark and Jack Antonoff, Daddy's Home was released May 14 by Loma Vista Recordings.

In addition to the live debut of songs from Daddy's Home, St. Vincent's upcoming tour will be her first outing with the Down and Out Downtown Band, featuring musicians who supported her recent return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE to triumphant results.

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program, ArtWeek and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

