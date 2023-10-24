St Paul & The Broken Bones Announce Leg Three of Their 'Angels In Science Fiction' Tour

St. Paul & The Broken Bones announces leg three of their Angels In Science Fiction tour and will bring their legendary live show to cities including Asheville, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and more with support from Sugadaisy (full dates below).

Pre-sale for these dates will begin on Wednesday, October 25th at 10am local time, and general on-sale will begin on Friday, October 27th at 10am local time here. Current dates with support from special guest Maggie Rose are on sale now here.

The upcoming performances celebrate St. Paul & The Broken Bones’ acclaimed album Angels In Science Fiction, out now on ATO Records. Produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, John Prine, Elvis Presley) and recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, Angels In Science Fiction was written in the span of a few weeks after bandleader Paul Janeway learned that his wife was pregnant with their daughter, Marigold.

Following the examples set by greats like Aristotle, William James and John Steinbeck, Janeway penned the album as a series of letters to his then-unborn daughter.

Founded in Birmingham, Alabama in 2011, St. Paul & The Broken Bones consists of Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone) and Amari Ansari (saxophone).

The eight-piece ensemble burst into the world with their 2014 debut Half the City, establishing a sound that quickly became a calling card and landing the band a slew of major festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella and Glastonbury.

Critical praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, SPIN and NPR followed, leading to shared stages with some of the world’s biggest artists—Elton John and The Rolling Stones among them—and launching an impressive run of headlining tours behind what Esquire touted as a “potent live show that knocks audiences on their ass.”

The group has continued to expand their sound with every record, branching out well beyond old-school soul into sleek summertime funk and classic disco on albums like 2018’s Young Sick Camellia. Their latest LP, Angels In Science Fiction, stretches their limbs further afield, building on the shadowy psychedelia and intricate, experimental R&B of 2022’s The Alien Coast. The new record finds Janeway at his very best. With Angels In Science Fiction, St. Paul & The Broken Bones have crafted their most moving, comprehensive work—spanning their entire sonic and emotional scope.

TOUR DATES

October 29 /// Pelham, TN /// The Caverns‡

October 30 /// Memphis, TN /// Minglewood Hall‡

October 31 /// Wichita, KS /// Wave‡

November 2 /// Dallas, TX /// Majestic Theatre‡

November 3 /// Austin, TX /// Paramount Theatre‡

November 4 /// Austin, TX /// Paramount Theatre‡

November 6 /// Tuscon, AZ /// Fox Theatre‡

November 8 /// San Diego, CA /// The Magnolia‡

November 9 /// Los Angeles, CA /// The Bellwether ‡

November 10 /// San Luis Obispo, CA /// Fremont Theater‡

November 11 /// San Francisco, CA /// The Castro Theater‡

November 13 /// Portland, OR /// Crystal Ballroom‡

November 14 /// Vancouver, BC /// Vogue Theatre‡

November 15 /// Seattle, WA /// Moore Theatre‡

November 17 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// Capitol Theater‡

November 18 /// Denver, CO /// Ellie Caulkens Opera House‡

November 19 /// Aspen, CO /// Belly Up Aspen‡

November 20 /// Cheyenne, WY /// Cheyenne Civic Center‡

December 15 /// Miami, FL /// The Adrienne Arsht Center

February 16 /// Huntsville, AL /// Mars Music Hall*

February 17 /// Asheville, NC /// Orange Peel*

February 20 /// Bristol, VA /// Radio Bristol Farm & Fun Time*

February 21 /// Baltimore, MD /// Rams Head*

February 23 /// New Haven, CT /// College Street Music Hall*

February 24 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Filmore*

February 25 /// Ithaca, NY /// State Theatre*

February 27 /// Burlington, VT /// Higher Ground*

February 28 /// Albany, NY /// Egg*

February 29 /// Buffalo, NY /// Asbury Hall*

March 2 /// Pittsburgh, PA /// Roxian Theatre*

March 3 /// Charlottesville, VA /// The Jefferson Theater*

‡with Maggie Rose

* with Sugadaisy