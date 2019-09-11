Spice 1's New Solo Album, 'Platinum O.G.,' Now Available

A true (Platinum) O.G., Spice 1 is West Coast royalty. Over the course of his prodigious thirty-year career, Spice is responsible for a handful of classic albums; three of which have attained Gold plaques.

After a lengthy layoff, Spice 1 returned with a new album, Platinum O.G., which was released in July and debuted in the Top 10 on Apple Music's Hip-Hop chart. He described the album as "his All Eyez On Me to the world. It's just me and my homies, some here, some not with us anymore, bringing that west coast gangster s on some banging ass beats."

Platinum O.G. was released on Elder Entertainment and features guest appearances from Too Short, Pimp C, Devin The Dude, Kurupt, Rappin 4-Tay, The Outlawz, MC Eiht, B-Legit, Big Mike, Hussein Fatal, Yukmouth, Big Syke, Money B, Lil Eazy E and more. The entire album is produced by Elder and Ace 1, a production duo from San Antonio, TX.

Today, Spice is back with a new visual and he uses it to serve as a reminder that if you have something to say to him, "Say It Wicha Chest"!

Watch the new video here:





