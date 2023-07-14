Spencer Sutherland Teams Up With Meghan Trainor on 'Chicken Little'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Jul. 14, 2023

Spencer Sutherland Teams Up With Meghan Trainor on 'Chicken Little'

Rising artist Spencer Sutherland shares his new single with global superstar Meghan Trainor, "Chicken Little." What started as a first meeting between mutual fans turned into a collaboration with Meghan laying down her part of the track in one take.

Drawing from the mantra of not taking yourself too seriously, "Chicken Little" was written in 45 minutes and has a sense of irreverence with two forks being used in place of hi hats. The track's title initially was only a placeholder, but became concrete in light of the song's message.

"Live a little, Chicken Little / Roll up, smoke up, chill a little," Spencer croons on the track. The track arrives with an accompanying music video which takes place in a mundane laundromat that gets transformed into a disco, with an animated Meghan Trainor appearing on the tv.

"[Chicken Little] is a song about looking in the mirror and laughing because everything is going to be ok and also not ok!" Spencer shares. "I am so honored to have Queen Meghan Trainor on this song. She adds so much glitter and talent to this track, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Meghan Trainor adds: "This collab is all thanks to Arjan Timmermans from Apple, who was the first person to tell me I had to meet Spencer Sutherland. I looked him up and immediately became his new number one fan. Spencer and I got together and he showed me some of his music, and as soon as I heard 'Chicken Little,' I was obsessed. It is just such an anthemic song (which are my favorite songs) and Spencer is so incredibly talented. His vocal skills are out of this world. I’m so lucky I got to work with him."

More Info: 

Spencer Sutherland has earned a reputation as a live performance powerhouse. With epic, theatrical, timeless lyrics and a rock 'n' roll belting voice that turns heads, Spencer is making it known he's here to stay. Spencer's singing videos began going viral all over the internet in 2022, leading the music industry to take notice. After releasing his highly anticipated debut album in March 2023, Spencer embarked on a sold-out North American tour, leaving fans in hysteria with his high-energy performances, soulful voice and flashy outlandish outfits.

Spencer Sutherland isn't your usual "pop" artist. Bizarre harmony stacks, key changes and guitar solos are peppered through his entire catalogue. Spencer recently landed a massive collaboration with Mega-Star Meghan Trainor with their new single "Chicken Little." Onwards and upwards is the only direction there is for this for this artist on the rise.



