Special Access to ShopDisney Merchandise Now Available for Disney+ Subscribers as Limited Test Experience in U.S.

Beginning today, Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. can participate in a limited test experience that will bring their favorite stories to life with special access to must-have merchandise available on shopDisney for this holiday season.

For a limited time, Disney+ subscribers can visit here or the details pages of select movies, series and shorts on Disney+ to scan QR codes to purchase highly-anticipated items before the general public.

Subscribers can purchase products from fan-favorite franchises and titles including Star Wars, Marvel Studios' Black Panther and Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness and receive exclusive access to merchandise from Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen 2 and Disney•Pixar Lightyear.

"Special access to this curated collection of merchandise for the upcoming holiday season is the latest example of the many ways we experiment with how to improve the user experience on Disney+, which includes enhancing the benefits of being a subscriber," said Alisa Bowen, President of Disney+. "We're excited to collaborate with shopDisney to explore how we can potentially better serve our audiences by expanding the ways they get to interact with the stories and characters they love on Disney+."

"shopDisney has all of the products to bring your favorite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic stories to life," said Naveen Seshadri, EVP Global Retail. "By providing our Disney+ subscribers special access to curated merchandise on shopDisney, we are uncovering new ways for our fans to shop and further connect content and commerce."

During this test experience, eligible subscribers can visit here or navigate to the Shop tab within the details pages of select movies, series and shorts on Disney+ to scan QR codes that will take users directly to the merchandise on shopDisney. The Shop tab will be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the U.S. that have been verified as 18 and older.

Disney+ subscribers will get early access to the following products:

Additionally, Disney+ subscribers will have exclusive access for shopDisney made-to-order merchandise, including new t-shirt and sweatshirt designs from Disney's Frozen 2 and Disney and Pixar's Lightyear.