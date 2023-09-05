Sparks & Shadows to Release 'Brendan McCreary Sings the Love Songs of Mike Stoller'

Sparks & Shadows, a multifaceted entertainment company founded by preeminent film and TV composer Bear McCreary, is set to release Brendan McCreary Sings the Love Songs of Mike Stoller—a new collection of fresh interpretations of rare gems as well as never-before-recorded songs by Stoller, most of them cowritten with his late writing partner, Jerry Leiber.

The album also features collaborations with celebrated lyricists Alan and Marilyn Bergman and songwriters Ralph Palladino and John Sembello. Vocalist Brendan McCreary (brother of Bear) interprets this trove of songs beautifully. The sparkling accompaniment is led by renowned jazz pianist and arranger John Beasley, who coproduced the album with McCreary.

Recorded in Los Angeles at Tritone Recording, the album includes players Reggie Hamilton (bass), Peter Erskine (drums), James Harrah (acoustic, electric guitars), Dean Parks (pedal steel guitar), and Roni Eytan (harmonica), with Reade Pryor and Pete Griffin (drums and bass on “That Old Tune Called Romance”). It will be released digitally on September 8, with a CD release to follow.

Brendan McCreary was first introduced to Mike Stoller by director Ward Roberts, who was filming a documentary about his cousin Cole Porter. Roberts had worked with McCreary and knew that he would be a stellar interpreter of song on his project. His vocals on the previously unreleased “That Old Tune Called Romance”—a tribute to the spirit of Cole Porter by Leiber and Stoller that was recorded for the film—were enough to inspire Stoller to work with McCreary on this new batch of recordings. McCreary brought in Beasley, to the further delight of Stoller.

Says Stoller: “I loved Brendan’s voice and I was knocked out by John’s piano solo. I guess they were also pleased with it—they suggested that we do an album. I thought, ‘What a great idea.’ They came to my house to listen to songs.” And so, where The Cole Porter Project ended, a Mike Stoller project began.

Says Brendan McCreary: “Mike Stoller’s music has been a gift to the whole world, inspiring generations of musicians, songwriters, and singers alike. I’m so honored to play a part in Mike’s legacy, and in bringing some of his favorite songs to life!”

Adds Bear McCreary: “Even as a child, Brendan had an astonishing voice, and would belt out his favorite Leiber and Stoller songs. Years later, I’m thrilled to see Brendan's friendship with the great Mike Stoller has led to them making an album together, and it is my distinct honor to bring this recording out to fans around the world on my record label, Sparks & Shadows.”

“I love the whole album: the singing, the playing, the charts—all the magic that Brendan and John worked,” Stoller concludes. “I only wish Jerry could hear it.”