Sparks & Shadows to Release 'Brendan McCreary Sings the Love Songs of Mike Stoller'

It will be released digitally on September 8, with a CD release to follow.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Sparks & Shadows to Release 'Brendan McCreary Sings the Love Songs of Mike Stoller'

Sparks & Shadows, a multifaceted entertainment company founded by preeminent film and TV composer Bear McCreary, is set to release Brendan McCreary Sings the Love Songs of Mike Stoller—a new collection of fresh interpretations of rare gems as well as never-before-recorded songs by Stoller, most of them cowritten with his late writing partner, Jerry Leiber.

The album also features collaborations with celebrated lyricists Alan and Marilyn Bergman and songwriters Ralph Palladino and John Sembello. Vocalist Brendan McCreary (brother of Bear) interprets this trove of songs beautifully. The sparkling accompaniment is led by renowned jazz pianist and arranger John Beasley, who coproduced the album with McCreary.

Recorded in Los Angeles at Tritone Recording, the album includes players Reggie Hamilton (bass), Peter Erskine (drums), James Harrah (acoustic, electric guitars), Dean Parks (pedal steel guitar), and Roni Eytan (harmonica), with Reade Pryor and Pete Griffin (drums and bass on “That Old Tune Called Romance”). It will be released digitally on September 8, with a CD release to follow.

Brendan McCreary was first introduced to Mike Stoller by director Ward Roberts, who was filming a documentary about his cousin Cole Porter. Roberts had worked with McCreary and knew that he would be a stellar interpreter of song on his project. His vocals on the previously unreleased “That Old Tune Called Romance”—a tribute to the spirit of Cole Porter by Leiber and Stoller that was recorded for the film—were enough to inspire Stoller to work with McCreary on this new batch of recordings. McCreary brought in Beasley, to the further delight of Stoller.

Says Stoller: “I loved Brendan’s voice and I was knocked out by John’s piano solo. I guess they were also pleased with it—they suggested that we do an album. I thought, ‘What a great idea.’ They came to my house to listen to songs.” And so, where The Cole Porter Project ended, a Mike Stoller project began.

Says Brendan McCreary: “Mike Stoller’s music has been a gift to the whole world, inspiring generations of musicians, songwriters, and singers alike. I’m so honored to play a part in Mike’s legacy, and in bringing some of his favorite songs to life!”

Adds Bear McCreary: “Even as a child, Brendan had an astonishing voice, and would belt out his favorite Leiber and Stoller songs. Years later, I’m thrilled to see Brendan's friendship with the great Mike Stoller has led to them making an album together, and it is my distinct honor to bring this recording out to fans around the world on my record label, Sparks & Shadows.”

“I love the whole album: the singing, the playing, the charts—all the magic that Brendan and John worked,” Stoller concludes. “I only wish Jerry could hear it.”




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kay Sebastene to Release New Single - who The HecK in This Month Photo
Kay Sebastene to Release New Single - 'who The HecK' in This Month

The talented Indonesian artist Kay Sebastene will release latest single, 'who the hecK'; a compelling track that urges listeners to face life's trials with determination and resilience.

2
Detroit Pop-Rockers Mac Saturn Release New Single Mint Julep Photo
Detroit Pop-Rockers Mac Saturn Release New Single 'Mint Julep'

Bursting out of Detroit Rock City and hailed by The Michigan Daily as 'the past, present, and future of rock n' roll,' Mac Saturn has grooves at its heart, playing with a buoyant energy that makes dancing a command rather than an option. As Macc -- who sings everything with the assurance and swagger that’s as much Harry Styles as Mick Jagger.

3
Louis Carnell Launches Collaborative Series 111 Photo
Louis Carnell Launches Collaborative Series '111'

111 is a curatorial statement from one of the UK’s most elusive artists, drawing on visual, recorded and live performance. The series will see 15 collaborations in total, each unfolding as a cycle of single releases, each created with a diverse selection of artists from across the globe. Louis Carnell conceived of 111 to trace the shape of hope.

4
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves Score #1 Single on Billboard Hot 100 Photo
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves Score #1 Single on Billboard Hot 100

In an unprecedented sweep on the heels of his #1 self-titled album debut on the Billboard 200 chart, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer Zach Bryan also premieres atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the track “I Remember Everything” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves). The song also enters in the #1 position on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk ConcertVideo: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Luke Combs Makes Billboard Country Airplay Chart History; First Artist Ever to Simultaneously Hold #1 and #2 SpotsLuke Combs Makes Billboard Country Airplay Chart History; First Artist Ever to Simultaneously Hold #1 and #2 Spots
Video: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cold Open Teases Bombshell Finale TwistVideo: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cold Open Teases Bombshell Finale Twist
SWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release DateSWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release Date

Videos

Video: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video Video: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
THE BOOK OF MORMON