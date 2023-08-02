Spanish Love Songs Release Final Track Head Of Highly Anticipated New Album 'No Joy'

‘No Joy’ will be released in full on August 25, 2023.
SPANISH LOVE SONGS, have released “Marvel”, the final track releasing ahead of the upcoming album ‘No Joy’ out August 25 via Pure Noise Records.
“Marvel’ is the backbone of the album thematically,” says vocalist and guitarist Dylan Slocum. “It was written for a friend, and the chorus was a throwaway joke that has just sort of stuck. It’s probably the most positive song I’ve ever written, and a response to every complaint I’ve ever lodged in other songs.
Recently hailed as “one of the summer’s most anticipated albums” from Brooklyn Vegan, ‘No Joy’ will be released in full on August 25, 2023 and is available for pre-order at this link: https://lnk.to/SpanishLoveSongs. Previously released tracks “Pendulum”, “Haunted” and “Clean-Up Crew” can be streamed on all platforms now: https://lnk.to/SLS_Music
Brimming with new wave pastiche, fluttering synths, shimmering walls of chorus guitar, and four-on-the-floor rhythms, ‘No Joy’ isn’t an exclamation point follow-up to the emotional catharsis of the landmark ‘Brave Faces Everyone’ as much as it is an exhale – the sound of vocalist and guitarist Dylan Slocum, his wife and keyboardist Meredith Van Woert, guitarist Kyle McAulay, bassist Trevor Dietrich, and drummer Ruben Duarte finding peace in quieter moments and embracing the negative space.
Produced by the band and Collin Pastore (Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Illuminati Hotties) and mixed by Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, M83, Best Coast), the 12 songs on ‘No Joy’ continue to find Spanish Love Songs grappling with the messiness of what it means to be alive in the modern age – unsure of the answers themselves but confident that together, we can all come a little closer to the solutions.
‘Brave Faces Everyone’ was about mustering up the strength to barely break even in an increasingly bleak world, ‘No Joy’ is finding the internal peace required to stay in the black. As Slocum says, “it’s an album about finding happiness in what you have and your current moment. It might be your best moment, or it might not, but you have to find joy in it.”
This week, SPANISH LOVE SONGS announced an upcoming US tour supporting Hot Mulligan which will come after their first-ever tour in Australia, culminating in a special show in Melbourne on ‘No Joy’ release day, and are currently gearing up for a UK/EU fall run with Hot Mulligan. All current dates listed below with more info found at https://lnk.to/SLS_Music
Headline Tour in Australia
Aug 19 – Canberra – The Shaking Hand
Aug 20 – Sydney - Mary's Underground (LOW TICKETS)
Aug 21 – Newcastle - Hamilton Station Hotel
Aug 23 – Gold Coast - Vinnies Dive
Aug 24 – Brisbane – The Outpost (LOW TICKETS)
Aug 25 – Melbourne - Stay Gold (SOLD OUT)
Aug 26 – Melbourne – Stay Gold
With HOT MULLIGAN
Aug 31 – Kingston, UK – Pryzm
Sept 1 – Leeds, UK – Stylus (SOLD OUT)
Sept 2 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)
Sept 3 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 (SOLD OUT)
Sept 5 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms (SOLD OUT)
Sept 6 – Bristol, UK – SWX (SOLD OUT)
Sept 7 – London, UK – 02 Forum Kentish Town (LOW TICKETS)
Sept 8 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)
Sept 10 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar (SOLD OUT)
Sept 11 – Cologne, DE – Club Volta (LOW TICKETS)
Sept 12 – Hamburg, DE – Logo (LOW TICKETS)
Sept 13 – Berlin, DE – So36
Sept 15 – Münster, DE – Skaters Palace (LOW TICKETS)
Sept 16 – Munich, DE – Strom (LOW TICKETS)
Sept 17 – Weisbaden, DE – Schlachthof (LOW TICKETS)
Sept 18 – Antwerp, BE – Trix
With HOT MULLIGAN, HEART ATTACK MAN, BEN QUAD
Tickets on sale Friday, August 4 @ Noon EST
Nov 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
Nov 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian
Nov 11 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora
Nov 12 – Toronto, ON – History
Nov 14 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Nov 15 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Nov 16 – Huntington, NY – Paramount
Nov 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Nov 18 – Richmond, VA – The National
Nov 19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
Nov 21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Nov 22 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
Nov 24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
Nov 25 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Nov 26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
Nov 28 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Nov 29 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Dec 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
Dec 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Dec 3 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Dec 5 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore
Dec 6 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Dec 8 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Dec 9 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Dec 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Dec 12 – Denver, CO – The Summit
Dec 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Dec 16 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Dec 17 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall
Since 2013, the LA-formed indie-punk quintet SPANISH LOVE SONGS have made hay on the backs of a string of beloved albums – 2015’s Giant Sings The Blues, 2018’s Schmaltz and 2020’s Brave Faces Everyone – lauded by critics and fans alike for their richly personal, no-holds-barred lyricism awash in existential dread, hyper-personal cultural ruminations and attempts to answer life’s big questions.
Videos
