Spanish Love Songs Release Final Track Head Of Highly Anticipated New Album 'No Joy'

SPANISH LOVE SONGS, have released “Marvel”, the final track releasing ahead of the upcoming album ‘No Joy’ out August 25 via Pure Noise Records.

“Marvel’ is the backbone of the album thematically,” says vocalist and guitarist Dylan Slocum. “It was written for a friend, and the chorus was a throwaway joke that has just sort of stuck. It’s probably the most positive song I’ve ever written, and a response to every complaint I’ve ever lodged in other songs.

Recently hailed as “one of the summer’s most anticipated albums” from Brooklyn Vegan, ‘No Joy’ will be released in full on August 25, 2023 and is available for pre-order at this link: https://lnk.to/SpanishLoveSongs. Previously released tracks “Pendulum”, “Haunted” and “Clean-Up Crew” can be streamed on all platforms now: https://lnk.to/SLS_Music

Brimming with new wave pastiche, fluttering synths, shimmering walls of chorus guitar, and four-on-the-floor rhythms, ‘No Joy’ isn’t an exclamation point follow-up to the emotional catharsis of the landmark ‘Brave Faces Everyone’ as much as it is an exhale – the sound of vocalist and guitarist Dylan Slocum, his wife and keyboardist Meredith Van Woert, guitarist Kyle McAulay, bassist Trevor Dietrich, and drummer Ruben Duarte finding peace in quieter moments and embracing the negative space.

Produced by the band and Collin Pastore (Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Illuminati Hotties) and mixed by Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, M83, Best Coast), the 12 songs on ‘No Joy’ continue to find Spanish Love Songs grappling with the messiness of what it means to be alive in the modern age – unsure of the answers themselves but confident that together, we can all come a little closer to the solutions.

‘Brave Faces Everyone’ was about mustering up the strength to barely break even in an increasingly bleak world, ‘No Joy’ is finding the internal peace required to stay in the black. As Slocum says, “it’s an album about finding happiness in what you have and your current moment. It might be your best moment, or it might not, but you have to find joy in it.”

This week, SPANISH LOVE SONGS announced an upcoming US tour supporting Hot Mulligan which will come after their first-ever tour in Australia, culminating in a special show in Melbourne on ‘No Joy’ release day, and are currently gearing up for a UK/EU fall run with Hot Mulligan. All current dates listed below with more info found at https://lnk.to/SLS_Music Headline Tour in Australia Aug 19 – Canberra – The Shaking Hand Aug 20 – Sydney - Mary's Underground (LOW TICKETS) Aug 21 – Newcastle - Hamilton Station Hotel Aug 23 – Gold Coast - Vinnies Dive Aug 24 – Brisbane – The Outpost (LOW TICKETS) Aug 25 – Melbourne - Stay Gold (SOLD OUT) Aug 26 – Melbourne – Stay Gold With HOT MULLIGAN Aug 31 – Kingston, UK – Pryzm Sept 1 – Leeds, UK – Stylus (SOLD OUT) Sept 2 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2 (SOLD OUT) Sept 3 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 (SOLD OUT) Sept 5 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms (SOLD OUT) Sept 6 – Bristol, UK – SWX (SOLD OUT) Sept 7 – London, UK – 02 Forum Kentish Town (LOW TICKETS) Sept 8 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy 2 (SOLD OUT) Sept 10 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar (SOLD OUT) Sept 11 – Cologne, DE – Club Volta (LOW TICKETS) Sept 12 – Hamburg, DE – Logo (LOW TICKETS) Sept 13 – Berlin, DE – So36 Sept 15 – Münster, DE – Skaters Palace (LOW TICKETS) Sept 16 – Munich, DE – Strom (LOW TICKETS) Sept 17 – Weisbaden, DE – Schlachthof (LOW TICKETS) Sept 18 – Antwerp, BE – Trix With HOT MULLIGAN, HEART ATTACK MAN, BEN QUAD Tickets on sale Friday, August 4 @ Noon EST Nov 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s Nov 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Nov 11 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora Nov 12 – Toronto, ON – History Nov 14 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Nov 15 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza Nov 16 – Huntington, NY – Paramount Nov 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Nov 18 – Richmond, VA – The National Nov 19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club Nov 21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Nov 22 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Nov 24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Nov 25 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Nov 26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Nov 28 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Nov 29 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Dec 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren Dec 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern Dec 3 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues Dec 5 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore Dec 6 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades Dec 8 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo Dec 9 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom Dec 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot Dec 12 – Denver, CO – The Summit Dec 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Dec 16 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Dec 17 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall