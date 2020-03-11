Southampton House Producer Biscits Releases New EP

Southampton born producer Biscits shares Sit Down EP via Higher Ground, Diplo's house imprint under Mad Decent. Biscits had a solid 2019, becoming one of the top 10 best selling artists on Beatport and is currently generating millions of streams across platforms. Now, he's back with an impressive EP and is "so excited to see these tracks finally out there. They were the first songs I sent to Diplo after we met in Australia at Listen Out Festival last year so the release reminds me of good times!" speaking to his two new tracks "Sit Down" and "Drugs".



In the opening track, "Sit Down" feat. Sarah Keller, it is abundantly clear that Biscits knows what he's doing. The infectious rhythm guides you through the track, and as the lyrics profess that "the music's getting to me, I just want to sit down", you'll likely relate. "Sit Down" is followed by the track "Drugs", which also boasts a clever rhythm that will slightly elevate your heart rate.



Biscits has just supported Sonny Fodera across his UK Solotoko tour dates (Shine Belfast, District 8 Dublin, motion, Bristol, Studio 338 London). He will also be supporting Chris Lake at Village Underground in April and will be heading back to Australia & New Zealand for a headline club tour.





