Soulfrito Urban Latin Music Festival to Take Over the Barclays

Hip-Hop's newest generation of game-changers will take over the stage on Friday, August 30th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The one-night-only concert,Soulfrito Urban Latin Music Festival, will be returning to party with the New York City area. The show features a new wave of rappers and Latin trap reggaetoneros. The all-star event will bring together the hottest digital streaming artists of the moment.



The Soulfrito Urban Latin Music Festival will continue its legacy as the world's first-ever urban Latin music festival with its experiential focus on Multi-cultural youth culture, by building a bridge between African American and Latino communities and artists. The evening will serve as the celebratory event that officially closes out a great summer in música urbano, and remains geared towards the multi-cultural millennial and Gen Z generation of New York City. "Latinos are the youngest major racial or ethnic group in the United States. About one-third, or 17.9 million, of the nation's Latino population, is younger than 18, and about a quarter, or 14.6 million, of all Latinos, are millennials (ages 18 to 33 in 2014)," according to a Pew Research. By delivering top-tier artistry, the Soulfrito Music Festival remains focused on the culture and lifestyle of our attendees annually.



The music festival was created to bring together urban Latin music talent and audiences that represent the blend of second and third generation multi-cultural Latino communities in the U.S. The festival achieved its initial goal to bridge the gap of culture and music by creating a platform that represented the diverse interests and musical appeals of 2nd and 3rd generation Latinos globally. Soulfrito Music Festival is an advocate for some of music's most significant consumers. Past sponsors who have been involved include Coca-Cola, General Motors, Toyota, Best Buy, Jack Daniels, Heineken, United Airlines, Lionsgate Films, and many more.



The 2019 Soulfrito Urban Latin Music Festival will highlight the best of both American and Latin hip-hop worlds. According to a year-end report from YouTube, "When it comes to total video streams for music, hip-hop music, led with 22.8% share, but Latin was right behind with a 21.8% share." Additionally, half of the top 100 videos viewed on the service in 2018 came from Latino artists, to include, eight of the top 10 most-viewed videos. Many of which, have graced the Soulfrito Music Festival stage.



SOULFRITO The Urban Latin Music Festival is the nation's only urban Latin music festival that brings together and showcases popular, new and emerging artists from each genre of Urban Latin music. SOULFRITO provides a unique platform for talent and brands to engage with diverse U.S. Latino Millennials.



For more info visit: www.soulfrito.com





