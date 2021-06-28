Soul Messin' Records Announces Jahrukus Double Single Release 'Ashes To Ashes'

JAHRUKUS (Jah-ruckus) are a soulful roots-reggae collective, paying homage to the early Tuff Gong era whilst forging their own musical identity. Active on the Melbourne club scene circa 2005-08, the five-piece ensemble won local and international acclaim via their exciting live shows. The band boasts an impressive collective biography with shared ARIA and APRA award nominations, international airplay and major label recordings, but this special collaboration remains one of their favorite personal projects. Their sole recorded output, their self-titled CD released in 2008, sold out a limited run direct to fans at shows. For the first time, two incredible recordings from the original CD get a much over-due remaster and vinyl release courtesy of Soul Messin' Records, Australia's home of soul, roots and jazz.

The A side sees Jahrukus pay respect to the late great David Bowie with the world's first reggae inspired cut of 1980 classic "Ashes to Ashes." Recorded above a smash repairs shop in the south of Melbourne between 1-5am (after gigs but before the shop opened), the idea to take on a cover song was premised by a fan at a live shows who said 'this band is so good you could re-work any song into a reggae jam'.

"Island Girl feat. Bunny Rugs" (Heerah, Hirini, Kopa, Bekker, Clark, Mason) is the band's first original track released to wax, featuring Kingston's late Bunny Rugs who is best known for his work with Third World and Inner Circle. Joining the band for a one-off recording session during his brief tour to Melbourne, Rugs brought the authentic sounds of Jamaica to the bands makeshift loft studio.

The lineup features:

• Tony Kopa: Maori lead vocalist known for his work with band 'The Truth' he has performed with acts such as Cold Chisel and INXS and is currently touring with Jon Stevens.

• The late Dion Hirini: Maori guitarist and vocalist worked with acts such as Renee Geyer, Ross Wilson, Kate Ceberano and Vika & Linda.

• Chris Bekker: Hailing from The Republic of South Africa, the bass guitarist and vocalist has performed with Tina Arena, Mark Seymour, Richard Clapton and Ian Moss to name a few.

• Jason Heerah: Mauritian drummer and vocalist performed at Glastonbury Festival and Royal Albert Hall UK with his soul outfit Electric Empire and rose to mainstream acclaim as a finalist on The X Factor.

• Jake Mason - Keyboards. Soul-Jazz organ maestro has been twice nominated for an ARIA award and with his trio Cookin' on 3 Burners recently received the APRA 1 Billion Streams award.

Soul Messin' Records is Australia's newest soul and jazz imprint and home to Australia's premier artists including Cookin' on 3 Burners, Jake Mason Trio and The Soul Messin' Allstars. Specialising in quality vinyl releases for soul, roots and jazz connoisseurs, creating a distinctive and unique catalogue, perfectly capturing the sound of Australia.