Soul Glo Share Turbulent New Single 'If I Speak (Shut The F*ck Up)'

Philly hardcore experimental extremists Soul Glo share the new single “If I Speak (Shut The f Up)”, the band’s first new music since 2022’s breakthrough album, Diaspora Problems (Epitaph).

The song arrives ahead of their co-headlining tour with Los Angeles band Zulu that kicks off this week in Denver, CO. Produced at Jamtown Studios in Philadelphia by GG Guerra with additional drum engineering by Evan Bernard, it was then mixed by Steve Evetts, and mastered by Alan Douches.

Diving into thrash-leaning hardcore punk, “If I Speak (Shut The f Up)” is anchored by a trance-inducing beat with gritty, fuzzed out guitars enhancing the raw rage from within vocalist Pierce Jordan. He explains,

““If I Speak” is a song about channeling one’s voice and perspective through art or another creative expression. You can hear when people spend more time online than on their music. You can tell when people are more focused on a visual statement than a sound.”

In addition to the new track, the band also shares an accompanying NSFW music video and its censored counterpart below:

Soul Glo’s schedule has been non-stop since the release of their 2022 breakout record Diaspora Problems (Epitaph), from multiple runs in Europe and the UK to gracing the lineups of festivals such as Coachella, Pitchfork Fest and KEXP’s The Thing Festival.

Their songs confront the personal and the political with equal fury as vocalist Pierce Jordan howls about the inequities of the culture around him while offering a look at the conflict inside his head and heart. Fusing hip-hop, hardcore and punk, the Philly outfit are fearless in their approach and even more ruthless in their delivery, injecting their colorful narratives into predominantly white spaces.

The overwhelming response to Diaspora Problems helped propel the band from respected underground status to landing top spots on the Best Albums of 2022 lists via Pitchfork, New York Times, NPR, Stereogum and more, with Rolling Stone crowning it #1 out of the year’s metal releases.

Soul Glo x Zulu Tour Dates

Sept. 3 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade

Sept. 4 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

Sept. 5 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

Sept. 7 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

Sept. 9 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

Sept. 10 – Seattle, WA – The Vera Project

Sept. 11 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

Sept. 13 – San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods *SOLD OUT

Sept. 14 – Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre

Sept. 16 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House

Sept. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

Sept. 19 – Austin, TX – The Parish

Sept. 20 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Sept. 21 – Houston, TX – The Compound

Sept. 22 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre

Sept. 25 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

Sept. 26 – Nashville, TN – Exit In

Sept. 27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Sept. 28 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

Sept. 29 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

Sept. 30 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

Oct. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church *SOLD OUT

Oct. 2 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

10/03 Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

Oct. 5 – Toronto, Canada – Velvet Underground

Oct. 6 – Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery

Oct. 7 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

Soul Glo Japan Tour

Oct. 26 - 下京区, 日本 磔磔

Oct. 27 – Osaka, Japan – Live House Anima

Oct. 28 – Nagoya, Japan – Shangri-La

Oct. 29 – Yokohoma, Japan – Yokohama B.B. Street

Oct. 31 - 渋谷区, 日本 - Club Quattro

Photo by Vincent Arbelet