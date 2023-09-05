Soul Glo Share Turbulent New Single 'If I Speak (Shut The F*ck Up)'

In addition to the new track, the band also shares an accompanying NSFW music video.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Soul Glo Share Turbulent New Single 'If I Speak (Shut The F*ck Up)'

Philly hardcore experimental extremists Soul Glo share the new single “If I Speak (Shut The f Up)”, the band’s first new music since 2022’s breakthrough album, Diaspora Problems (Epitaph).

The song arrives ahead of their co-headlining tour with Los Angeles band Zulu that kicks off this week in Denver, CO. Produced at Jamtown Studios in Philadelphia by GG Guerra with additional drum engineering by Evan Bernard, it was then mixed by Steve Evetts, and mastered by Alan Douches. 

Diving into thrash-leaning hardcore punk, “If I Speak (Shut The f Up)” is anchored by a trance-inducing beat with gritty, fuzzed out guitars enhancing the raw rage from within vocalist Pierce Jordan. He explains, 

““If I Speak” is a song about channeling one’s voice and perspective through art or another creative expression. You can hear when people spend more time online than on their music. You can tell when people are more focused on a visual statement than a sound.”   

In addition to the new track, the band also shares an accompanying NSFW music video and its censored counterpart below: 

Soul Glo’s schedule has been non-stop since the release of their 2022 breakout record Diaspora Problems (Epitaph), from multiple runs in Europe and the UK to gracing the lineups of festivals such as Coachella, Pitchfork Fest and KEXP’s The Thing Festival.

Their songs confront the personal and the political with equal fury as vocalist Pierce Jordan howls about the inequities of the culture around him while offering a look at the conflict inside his head and heart. Fusing hip-hop, hardcore and punk, the Philly outfit are fearless in their approach and even more ruthless in their delivery, injecting their colorful narratives into predominantly white spaces.

The overwhelming response to Diaspora Problems helped propel the band from respected underground status to landing top spots on the Best Albums of 2022 lists via Pitchfork, New York Times, NPR, Stereogum and more, with Rolling Stone crowning it #1 out of the year’s metal releases. 

Soul Glo x Zulu Tour Dates

Sept. 3 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade 

Sept. 4 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's 

Sept. 5 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge 

Sept. 7 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre 

Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court 

Sept. 9 – Boise, ID – The Shredder 

Sept. 10 – Seattle, WA – The Vera Project 

Sept. 11 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre 

Sept. 13 – San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods *SOLD OUT 

Sept. 14 – Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall 

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre 

Sept. 16 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House 

Sept. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge 

Sept. 19 – Austin, TX – The Parish 

Sept. 20 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger 

Sept. 21 – Houston, TX – The Compound 

Sept. 22 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre 

Sept. 25 – Memphis, TN – Growlers 

Sept. 26 – Nashville, TN – Exit In 

Sept. 27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade 

Sept. 28 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall 

Sept. 29 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre 

Sept. 30 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club 

Oct. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church *SOLD OUT 

Oct. 2 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair 

10/03 Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows 

Oct. 5 – Toronto, Canada – Velvet Underground 

Oct. 6 – Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery 

Oct. 7 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean 

Soul Glo Japan Tour 

Oct. 26 - 下京区, 日本 磔磔 

Oct. 27 – Osaka, Japan – Live House Anima 

Oct. 28 – Nagoya, Japan – Shangri-La 

Oct. 29 – Yokohoma, Japan – Yokohama B.B. Street 

Oct. 31 - 渋谷区, 日本 - Club Quattro 

Photo by Vincent Arbelet 








