Sophia Anne Caruso Releases New Single "like i like u"

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Sophia Anne Caruso has released 'like i like u,' the next single from her debut full-length album, ON ECSTATIC, arriving September 18.

With a racing electronic pulse and euphoric hyperpop production, 'like i like u' turns a simple question into something more urgent. The song captures the childlike exhilaration of wanting to know if a feeling is shared, set against the adult awareness that time is finite. Playful, direct and kinetic, the momentum of the production carries that urgency forward, underscoring the song's insistent message: say what you feel while you can.

Caruso first introduced ON ECSTATIC with 'Higher State,' an expansive opening statement that offered the first preview of the album's adventurous electronic sound.

ON ECSTATIC is not only a title, but a state of being. In it, Caruso explores love, memory, connection, resilience and hope. Initially sparked by the freedom and catharsis of an ecstatic dance experience, this state of being blossomed into the vivid emotional world of the record. Rather than simply embracing hyperpop's sonic language, Caruso utilizes it to bring a narrative-driven perspective to the genre, crafting a debut that is as emotionally resonant as it is sonically expansive.

Caruso was also recently announced to star in Duncan Sheik's upcoming Off-Broadway musical adaptation of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, continuing an exciting creative year that spans both music and theater.

Already celebrated as one of her generation's most compelling performers, Caruso captivated audiences by originating the role of Lydia Deetz in Broadway's Beetlejuice before starring in Netflix's The School for Good and Evil alongside Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron. With ON ECSTATIC, Caruso reveals an entirely new dimension of her artistry, stepping fully into her identity as a musician and songwriter.

Photo Credit: Taylor Tuppy



Photo Credit: Taylor Tuppy

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