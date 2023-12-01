Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Release Debut Solo Album 'A Mighty Heart Beating Like A Drum'

Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Release Debut Solo Album 'A Mighty Heart Beating Like A Drum'

Critically acclaimed composers, songwriters and producers, Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli have released their debut album, A Mighty Heart Beating Like A Drum, out now via SONY Music Masterworks.

Written and produced entirely by Belousova & Ostinelli, A Mighty Heart Beating Like A Drum is an epic tale of discovery and growth as you leap into the unknown and navigate unexpected twists and turns with a strong heart and an open mind. The duo also enlisted a few friends to help bring their story to life, including Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Tarja of Nightwish, DL of Bad Wolves, Sophia James, and Marcin.

Speaking on the album, Sonya & Giona share, “A MIGHTY HEART BEATING LIKE A DRUM is a journey. Whether filled with excitement or sorrow, every tale is a journey of discovery and growth as you open yourself up to the unknown, embracing the highs and lows that come your way. It's movement, spirit, never stillness but always boundless energy and a sense of purpose. With a mighty heart beating like a drum, you leap into the rushing waters. Though afraid of the unknown, deep down, you know you have the strength and resilience to navigate the turbulent currents. It's a twisted road winding up ahead full of challenges and unexpected turns, but if you stay on course and follow your courageous heart, it will lead you home. We're so excited to have such exceptional artists joining us on this journey, bringing the tales to life with their unique artistry, and crafting a truly extraordinary and captivating experience. Let the adventure begin!”

Today, the duo also shares the lead single from the album, “Back to You” featuring Sophia James. The track was inspired by a poem written by their dear friend, Jenny Klein (showrunner and executive producer for NBC's The Thing About Pam, co-executive producer for Netflix's hit The Witcher), that compares the size of the moon and the sun and how while the moon is actually smaller than the sun, they look the same size from miles away… so maybe we're not all as far away from each other as it seems. 

“This song beautifully captures the essence of longing and the sweet anticipation that comes with it. As I gaze up at the stars, I know you might be looking at the same stars, no matter where you are,” shares Sonya & Giona. “Despite the vast expanse that separates us, the knowledge that we're both looking at the same stars makes them feel nearer, you feel so much nearer, wherever you may be. The universe is immense, space stretches endlessly, yet in this moment, it all seems so small, just like the stars. When there's nothing else left to guide us to each other, we can always rely on the stars to light our way. With each passing day, each passing night, you're drawing closer, wherever you may be.”

Billboard chart-topping artists and acclaimed songwriters and producers of legendary “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,” SONYA BELOUSOVA & GIONA OSTINELLI, created a sensation with their mega-hit from the blockbuster series, THE WITCHER. “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” soared to No. 1 on Billboard's Rock Song Sales chart and No. 8 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart, swiftly becoming a global phenomenon and a viral sensation. S&G's album charted on Billboard's Top 20 Current Albums, Top 20 Album Sales, Top 10 Soundtrack Albums, and rose to No. 1 on iTunes in every major territory in the world, amassing an impressive half a billion album streams to date.

SONYA BELOUSOVA & GIONA OSTINELLI are shattering boundaries in the realm of epic fantasy action-adventure, most recently as the music producers, songwriters, and composers extraordinaire for Netflix's global phenomenon ONE PIECE, which reigns supreme as the most successful live-action adaptation of manga of all time.

In addition to crafting the original score for ONE PIECE, the duo penned and produced yet another viral hit song, “My Sails Are Set,” feat. the ethereal voice of Norwegian art-pop superstar AURORA. S&G's ONE PIECE soundtrack is a musical odyssey embracing a kaleidoscope of genres, ranging from songs to fiery flamenco guitar featuring guitar virtuoso MARCIN, hip-hop to big band jazz funk fusion, folk to circus, rap to epic swashbuckling orchestra. S&G remain dedicated storytellers, whether through the medium of songs or scores, weaving narratives that resonate with millions of hearts worldwide.



