Sony/ATV Signs King Princess To Worldwide Publishing Deal

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed a worldwide deal with acclaimed singer, songwriter and producer King Princess.

At just 20 years of age, the Brooklyn native (born Mikaela Straus) is fast emerging as a modern pop icon. Mark Ronson described her as a "prodigy in the making" as she became the first signing to his label Zelig Records, which released her now-lauded debut single "1950."

Sony/ATV SVP, A&R Jennifer Knoepfle said: "Mikaela is one of the most authentic and creative artists I've seen debut in the last decade. She has an uncanny ability to convey her message and purpose through her wildly imaginative songwriting. We are truly excited to welcome her to our Sony/ATV family."

King Princess's managers Andrew DiDio and Adam Herzog of Fated Future said: "Jenn Knoepfle and Sony/ATV have proven beyond any doubt their understanding of this artist as well as their own appreciation of our dedication to developing all dimensions of King Princess' career. We look very forward to what the future holds with her and the Sony/ATV family worldwide."

King Princess was exposed to music from a very early age, watching and learning from her recording engineer father Oliver Straus in his recording studio Mission Sound in their home city of Brooklyn. Inspired by classic rock acts like Led Zeppelin and more contemporary artists such as Jack White, she mastered several musical instruments, learnt music production and even gained insights into the industry by attending label meetings with her father.

She relocated to Los Angeles to focus on her music and after catching the attention of Mark Ronson, she signed to his new Columbia Records-affiliated label Zelig Records, which in February last year issued her first release "1950." The song has to date been streamed more than 200 million times and reached the Top 20 of Billboard's Alternative Songs chart in the U.S. where it was certified gold by the RIAA.

"1950" featured alongside her second single "Talia" on debut E.P. Make My Bed, while the release of "Pussy Is God" late last year further added to the excitement around this major new talent who in January finished second in the annual BBC Sound of... poll ranking the top new artists for the coming year. According to Billboard, she is "ready to take over the pop music industry," while Rolling Stone calls her the "gay icon-in-waiting who's come to wreak glorious havoc on pop" and NME says she is "bringing a young queer perspective to pop."

The singles "Cheap Queen, "Prophet" and "Ain't Together" have followed this year, while she co-wrote and performed on the song "Pieces Of Us," which featured on Mark Ronson's recent hit album Late Night Feelings. Her own debut album Cheap Queen will be released by Zelig/Columbia Records on October 25 and will feature contributions from Tobias Jesso Jr., Father John Misty and The Dap-Kings.

Following acclaimed appearances this year at Coachella, Boston Calling and the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York, she spent the summer performing in North America and Europe, including at the Glastonbury Festival in England, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee and the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. She will perform at the Austin City Limits Festival on October 4, the day before beginning a North American tour in Dallas, Texas.

Photo Courtesy of Sony/ATV





Related Articles View More Music Stories