Sons of the Beast Return With New Single 'Hard To Tell'

SONS OF THE EAST - release their new single “Hard To Tell”, to celebrate the beginning of their worldwide tour including a run of UK dates this Summer.

Filled with the Australian three-piece’s trademark exuberance and catchy melodies, “Hard To Tell” is a windows-down, road trip-ready slice of folk-pop that arrives as the first bit of new music from the band since the release of their debut album ‘Palomar Parade’ last year.

Blending soaring harmonies and jangling mandolin, the soulful new track sees Sons Of The East draw on a range of their favourite inspirations to create a song that speaks to life’s game of chance.

Released on 14 July 2023 and accompanied by an official video, “Hard To Tell” lands just as the band return to the UK for a series of headline shows and festival appearances across July and August.

With dates in London and Edinburgh announced for July, the band will also be heading to a range of festivals across the country including Latitude, Leicestershire’s The Long Road and Solfest in Cumbria. Full dates and details below.

SONS OF THE EAST UK TOUR 2023

JULY

18 EDINBURGH La Belle Angele

20 LONDON O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

22 DEVON Tunes On The Sands

23 SUFFOLK Latitude Festival

AUGUST

26 LEICESTERSHIRE The Long Road Festival

27 CUMBRIA Solfest

Establishing themselves as top-notch songwriters and a brilliantly unmissable live act, Sons Of The East have carved out a remarkable success story and solidified themselves as one of Australia’s most exciting and dynamic musical acts.

The band’s captivating debut album ‘Palomar Parade’ has already seen over 40 million streams and the three-piece have also sold out shows worldwide and played at some of Europe’s biggest festivals.

Having amassed up an impressive 300 million streams, 60 million YouTube views, 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify across their catalogue, Sons of the East have also sold an estimated 40,000 headline tickets worldwide — a testament to their growing connection with fans across the globe.