Sonia Stein Releases New EP 'Lessons From Earth Part 1'

London based singer-songwriter Sonia Stein released her latest EP Lessons From Earth Part 1 last week. This EP release coincides with Sonia's current UK & Ireland tour with James Arthur. This new EP and tour follow in the success that Stein has had over the last couple years.

Success that was launched off the back of Sonia's 2019 sold out world tour with globally-acclaimed artist DIDO, which then lead to the release of Sonia's EP See Me Now at the start of 2020 with long-time collaborator producer Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware) as well as Letters EP which closed out 2020.

These 2 EP's were a perfect showcase of Sonia's songwriting and extensive vocal range that fans across the globe have come to love, and included hit single "London Used to Feel So Cool," "Coexist" produced by Brendan Davies (Dagny, Jordan Mackampa, Bryde) and "Passerby" produced by Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware) "Philosophical," "Bad Dream," and more!

With the global pandemic at its peak in 2021 Sonia started a series titled Stein Away Sessions where instead of performing at music venues as she had in the past she instead took her bright yellow piano on a nature tour, playing in unique locations highlighting her musical talent alongside the beauty of nature. Now Sonia is releasing her new EP Lessons From Earth Part 1 coinciding with her current UK & Ireland Tour with The X Factor's season nine winner singer-songwriter James Arthur.

When asked about her new EP Sonia said, "This EP came to be when I started noticing a theme in my songwriting and in my life in general where I was searching for meaning in situations that would normally feel coincidental, purposeless or unfair. I started seeing the events in my life as happening for a reason , as lessons that helped me grow and evolve as a human being. Lessons From Earth Part 1 is the first half of a larger project and the lessons that felt most relevant to me over the end of 2020/beginning of 2021."

Stein certainly is feeling the fulcrum of her hard work over the last couple of years following her sold out world tour with Dido as well as her successful EP and single release. 2020 saw Sonia release her EPs See Me Now and Letters resulting in more than 7 Million views on YouTube and 8 Million streams across all her streaming platforms. With her new EP and current tour kicking off to start 2022, fans can expect a lot more from this talented singer-songwriter. Stay tuned to Sonia's socials below for more updates on part 2 of Lessons From Earth as well as future tour dates from Sonia Stein.

Listen to the new EP here:

Tour Dates

Sat - 19-Mar - Birmingham - O2 Academy

Sun - 20-Mar - Southend - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tue - 22-Mar - Manchester - O2 Apollo

Wed 23-Mar - Newcastle - O2 City Hall

Fri - 25-Mar - Sheffield - City Hall

Sat - 26-Mar - Liverpool - University

Mon 28-Mar - Belfast - Ulster Hall

Tue - 29-Mar - Dublin - Olympia Theatre