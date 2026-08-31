Sondre Lerche Drops 'Drive Me Away From You' Video, US Tour to Launch 9/10

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Following the release of his critically-acclaimed new album ACROBATS earlier this month, Sondre Lerche has released the official video for 'Drive Me Away From You.' Directed by rising filmmaker Lea Meyer (who also directed the video for the album's lead single 'Little Kids'), the video stars Lerche alongside award-winning Norwegian actress Petronella Barker as two lovestruck runaways.

About the video, Lerche explains, 'I just wanted to make a romantic video about two love-struck runaways! We don't know what they're escaping, maybe it's just this gloomy, dystopian, dumpster fire world we live in. But I thought it would be cool for the video to take the song quite literally, and director Lea Meyer again brought real beauty and elegance to her take on it. She showed me Wild At Heart, which I had never actually seen, and then I saw Jonathan Demme's Something Wild, so those two became our inspirational touchstones. I've always loved the Norwegian award-winning actress Petronella Barker, and so we reached out and asked her if she'd consider starring in it with me. She's a legend! And a real joy and honor to work with. It's a little slice of cinema in short form!'

Next week, Lerche will kick off his US tour in Boston MA, followed by performances in Washington DC, New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more. A full list of tour dates is available below or on his website.

His first full-length album of new material in over four years, ACROBATS is a bold, bombastic and emotionally expansive collection that wrestles with finding love in an increasingly uncertain world. Across the eight-song suite, he moves between joy and introspection, exploring love not as an escape from reality, but as a way of confronting it.

Earlier this month, Lerche appeared on The Talkhouse Podcast in conversation with composer William Basinski, as well as on Bill Pearis' Sound Bites: Extra Helpings podcast, where they discussed how his run starring in the stage musical Moulin Rouge influenced the record, as did dance music artists like Pet Shop Boys and Underworld.

Over the last two months, Lerche released the album's nearly nine minute long album centerpiece 'Love Is All' that was inspired by The Blue Nile and Ryuchi Sakamoto, as well as the nine-minute dance-pop odyssey 'Follow The River.' The song 'Little Kids' features vivid string arrangements by Sean O'Hagan (High Llamas) performed by the Stockholm Studio Orchestra.

Tour Dates

09/10 - Boston, MA @ Arts at The Armory

09/12 - Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

09/13 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/15 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar

09/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Sid The Cat Auditorium

09/20 - Ojai, CA @ Ojai Women's Club

09/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

09/24 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

09/25 - Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

10/1 - Bryne, NO @ Hvelvet Scene

10/2 - Stavanger, NO @ Tou

10/3 - Skien, NO @ Parkbiografen

10/7 - Tromsø, NO @ Bryggeriet Scene

10/8 - Hammerfest, NO @ Arktisk Kultursenter

10/9 - Alta, NO @ Rabagast

10/10 - Bodø, NO @ Beddingen Kulturhus

10/14 - Copenhagen, DK @ Rust

10/15 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret Scene

10/16 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret Scene

10/17 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret Scene

10/22 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret Scene

10/23 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret Scene

10/24 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret Scene

10/29 - Kongsberg, NO @ Energimølla

10/30 - Trondheim, NO @ Byscenen

10/31 - Sogndal, NO @ Sogndal Kulturhus

11/2 - Aarhus, DK @ TRAIN

11/3 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus7

11/4 - Gothenburg, SE @ Skeppet

11/12 - Lisbon, PT @ Auditorio da Reitoria da UNL

11/13 - Aveiro, PT @ Teatro Aveirense

11/14 - Arcos de Valdevez, PT @ Casa das Artes

11/16 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Upload

11/17 - Madrid, ES @ Sala B

11/20 - Vienna, AT @ Blue Bird Festival

11/21 - Torino, IT @ Spazio211

11/22 - Bologna, IT @ Baumhaus

11/23 - Milano, IT @ Arci Bellezza

11/27 - London, UK @ Lower Third

11/29 - Utrecht, NL @ Vredenburg

11/30 - Breda, NL @ Mezz

12/02 - Groningen, NL @ Simplon

Photo Credit: Hilde Solli



Photo Credit: Hilde Solli

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