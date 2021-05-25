Somerset's Farmfest Announces Line Up for July's 2021 Edition

Farmfest started as a party for friends and has retained that feeling 15 years on. It remains completely independent and sponsor-free, so you can expect anything but inflated prices from this homegrown festival. Look forward to a genre-defying selection of music from emerging talents, cult heroes & local gems nestled beside inspiring arts activities, amazing charities and great local produce, all set to a beautiful Somerset vista.

Ibibio Sound Machine head up the live acts with their highlife/electronica/funk group. Known for their blisteringly hot live shows, all lights will focus on the queen of frontwomen, Eno Williams, while members of her eight-piece 'machine' step in with a volley of keyboard bleeps and soaring guitar licks. It's a sound that needs to be heard to be believed. On the dance side, 2018's breakout house music star Ross From Friends brings his light-hearted, lively lesson in dancefloor DJing to The Den, a covered rave cave fit for a king which carries the festival long into the night.

Beyond the headliners, Farmfest's support acts look just as enticing. On the live side we see Beak>, Gengahr, Sophie Hunger plus plenty more filling all hours of the day and night. DJ's Norman Jay MBE, Dan Shake, Luke Vibert and The Reflex support on the electronic side. Worthy mentions should always go out to Lex Amor, Los Bitchos, Pip Blom, Snapped Ankles, Electric Jalaba, Henge, Just Mustard, K.O.G and Talk Show taking up the stage. And honorable recognition of DMX Krew, Maxxi Soundsystem, Saoirse, Yu Su, A Sagittariun, Cheeba and Danielle filling the decks.

Visitors after some respite from the music can enjoy an exciting array of activities, peppered around the modest but buzzing site. The Friendly Records Social Club will be a laid-back venue with DJs, comedy, and art workshops. The Kids Kingdom makes a triumphant return with much loved activities, games and workshops for all ages, including endless fun from Super Pirates. The wellbeing area, run by Kanga Spa, will be a peaceful space with spa treatments, yoga, meditation and other healing activities.

Farmfest is a festival that believes the best things come in small packages. It's always been a simple recipe over the 15 year heritage, it's about good music, good causes and good times. This has naturally created a bubbling blend of unfettered festival frolics and humming party vigour. It's not one to be missed.