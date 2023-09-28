Sola Shares Poignant 9 Track Mixtape 'Warped Soul'

The candid project was mostly self-produced and written, but also features contributions from Moses Boyd, Rarelyalways, and Haich Ber Na.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Sola Shares Poignant 9 Track Mixtape 'Warped Soul'

London-based multi-instrumentalist/producer/vocalist Sola (she/her), shares her highly anticipated mixtape, Warped Soul, via Jamz Supernova’s label Future Bounce. 

The project is the latest full-body offering from Sola (pronounced Sho-la) featuring singles and their accompanying visuals such as “Abide In U”, “Scream999”, “Heat” and “One Breath” with features from Moses Boyd, Rarelyalways and Haich Ber Na. Across 9 tracks Sola explores themes of love, loss, grief.

Nodding to her influences such as Burial, shes bounds effortlessly through myriad genres, from experimental Electronics and Garage through to Classical, Jazz, Trip-Hop and beyond. 

On the mixtape, Sola says, "This is a collection of songs that pays tribute to the rich history of black British music while also trying to push the boundaries of genre, colour outside the lines, and redefine people's expectations of what a black British woman making music should sound like today. It explores everything from club influences to trip-hop and jazz, while also paying tribute to my background in classical music.”

The title Warped Soul acts as a double entendre, as outside of the soulful, twisted sonics, lyrically Sola explores human imperfection and vulnerability. The candid project was mostly self-produced and written, but also features contributions from Moses Boyd, Rarelyalways, and Haich Ber Na, and has dropped with striking visuals, showcasing Sola’s striking aesthetic and creative vision. 

Recently tipped as the Observer’s One to Watch, Sola's recent singles have seen her garnered tastemaker support from the likes CLASH, Wonderland, enfnts terribles, Kaltbult, BBC 1Xtra, BBC 6Music, BBC London and Reprezent amongst others. 

An artist often has to put their soul on display for the world to hear, and Sola makes sure she is heard loud and clear for all to see.

Sola first picked up the piano at age six and draws from a range of influences including classical music, jazz, and electronica. She reinvigorates R&B into “warped soul” - a distorted and vulnerable look at what it means to be a Black British woman today. Sola’s British-Nigerian heritage plays an integral role in her sound and visuals.

In 2018, she released her very first offering, 'Wealth Has Come’ EP, with a striking visual for 'Save Yourself’ earning Sola a UK MVA nomination for Best Newcomer. Sola’s sophomore project 'Mami Wata’ gained critical acclaim, with the single 'White Space’ being featured in The Guardian’s writer's picks for ‘The Best Songs of 2020’.  

Photo Credit: Emilie Wilde


