Social House Announces London Headlining Show

Following the release of smash hit single Boyfriend with pop superstar Ariana Grande and confirmed to support the songstress across the U.K. and European leg of her Sweetener World Tour, Social House today announce a headline show at Camden Assembly on 18 October 2019. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 16 August at 10am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



American musicians Michael "Mikey" Foster and Charles "Scootie" Anderson who form Social House met by way of producer Tommy Brown who have collectively penned and produced multiplatinum number one smashes such as "thank u, next" and "7 Rings" for Ariana Grande's blockbuster thank u, next.



One day, the pair cooked up an idea they couldn't part with, which resulted in their debut single as Social House, "Magic in the Hamptons" [feat. Lil Yachty]. Not only did the track surpass over 100 million cumulative streams within a year, but it also paved the way for widespread acclaim from Billboard, Refinery29, HotNewHipHop, LADYGUNN, Ones To Watch, and more.





