Snow Strippers Announce New Single and EP

Snow Strippers have announced their forthcoming EP, Night Killaz Vol. 2, out May 8 via Surf Gang Records. Today they share their first single and video “So What If I'm A Freak.”

Since their debut singles in 2021, Snow Strippers have been dropping a series or mixtapes, EPs, a self-titled album. Just a few months ago, they released Night Killaz Vol. 1 and sold out The Roxy in LA. Before that the duo released April Mixtape 3 which featured a track from Lil Uzi, “It's a Dream” and then they appeared on Uzi's Pink Tape album with “Fire Alarm”. Now based in New York, Snow Strippers have transcended local acclaim.

Enigmatic and explosive, Snow Strippers's niche form of electronic has captured the imaginations of fans across the world. Snow Strippers are one of the internet's best kept secrets and one of this year's most vital acts. The music pulsates with unapologetic anarchic abandon that is both confrontational and full-throttle, creating an experience that is undeniably trashy yet hauntingly evocative.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

3/27 - Chicago: IL - Thalia Hall (w/ Joeyy + Eera) SOLD OUT

3/28 - Detroit, MI - Tangent Gallery (w/ Eera) SOLD OUT

3/29 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison (w/ Eera) SOLD OUT

3/31 - Montreal, QC, - Ciel Noir SOLD OUT

4/01 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT

4/03 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry (w/ DRES)

4/04 - New York City, NY - Racket (w/ Slimesito + DRES + Suzy Sheer) SOLD OUT

4/05 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere HALL (w/ evilgiane + DRES) SOLD OUT

4/08 - Washington D.C - Union Stage (w/ DRES)

4/09 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (w/ DRES)

4/10 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West (w/ evilgiane + DRES)

4/12 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar (w/ DRES) SOLD OUT

4/13 - Miami, FL - The Ground (w/ evilgiane + Club Eat + DRES) SOLD OUT

4/16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (w/ Club Eat) SOLD OUT

4/17 - Dallas, TX - Tulips (w/ Club Eat)

4/18 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room (w/ Club Eat)

4/21 - Tucson, AZ - Hotel Congress (w/ Club Eat)

4/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom (w/ Club Eat)

4/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World SOLD OUT

4/30 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room (w/ Elusin) ) SOLD OUT

5/03 - Portland, OR - Star Theater (w/ Elusin) SOLD OUT

5/07 - Orange Country, CA - Constellation Room (w/ DRES)

5/08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda (w/ Elusin + PhreshBoySwag) SOLD OUT

5/09 – San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room (w/ Elusin) SOLD OUT

5/10 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom (w/ Ayesha Erotica + Elusin) SOLD OUT