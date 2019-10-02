Snoop Dogg Announces UK Arena Tour
Snoop Dogg has announced a six date 'I Wanna Thank Me' UK arena headline tour for April 2020.
The forthcoming tour sees the West Coast rap legend touring in support of his 17th album I Wanna Thank Me, and documentary of the same name, released earlier this year.
I Wanna Thank Me celebrates 25 years of the Snoop Dogg, a career that has seen the Doggfather cement his undisputed influence on music with chart-topping, multi-platinum records, while also solidifying his importance to wider culture as an actor, businessman and more across the board.
The tour reflects this and sees Snoop Dogg enlist a selection of his key collaborators from the breadth of his iconic music career including further West Coast hip hop royalty; Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice and D12. They will also be joined by the multi-million streamed Irish rap duo Versatile.
Tickets are available on O2 Pre-Sale today (Oct 2nd), via MJR Pre-Sale at 9am on Friday Oct 4th and go on general sale at 9am Monday October 7th via bit.ly/SnoopDogg2020 Full tour dates can be found below:
SNOOP DOGG 'I WANNA THANK ME' APRIL TOUR DATES
9th - Dublin, 3Arena
10th - Belfast, SSE Arena
12th - Manchester, Manchester Arena
14th - Leeds, First Direct Arena
15th - London, O2 Arena
16th - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena