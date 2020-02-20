Snbrn Teams Up With Cappa For Infectious Deep House Single, 'Colder'

Groundbreaking and innovative electronic label, Parametric Records, has released its latest single "Colder" from acclaimed electronic producer SNBRN. "Colder" pairs the soft and captivating vocals of singer/songwriter Cappa alongside SNBRN's signature deep house sound.

"The day has finally come! I had such an incredible experience working on this record with Cappa," SNBRN says. "Really got to throw some 90's house sounds on this one."

Parametric Records latest collaboration is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Listen below!

Parametric equalizers are capable of making precise adjustments to sound, controlling, amplitude, frequency and bandwidth. With the multi-band variable in mind, Parametric Records is an outlet for a diverse and growing range of artists to put out music that can shift, widen and/or narrow the landscape. Distributed by Atlantic Records, Parametric serves to provide a platform for genre-blending sounds, as well as remixes of sister label releases. Last month, Parametric Records dropped their most recent compilation - PRESSURE POINTS VOL. 1 . The groundbreaking collection of songs pushes dance music into the future with bass-driven new material from a stunning array of innovative and emerging EDM artists.

SNBRN​​ has ​​become ​​one​​ of​​ dance​​ music's​​ most​​ compelling ​​new​​ voices. ​ The​​ LA-based producer, ​real​​name​​ Kevin​​ Chapman,​​ has ​​mastered​​ the ​​art ​​of ​​the ​​anthemic​​ house ​​hit, ​​as evidenced​​ by ​​blockbuster ​​singles ​​like ​​"Gangsta​​ Walk,"​​ "Raindrops," ​​and​ ​"Beat​​ The​​ Sunrise." With​​ over​​ 80​​ million ​​streams ​​on ​​Spotify​​ and​​ landmark ​​performances ​​at ​​festivals ​​like ​​Coachella, Electric ​​Daisy​​ Carnival, ​​and ​​Ultra,​​ it's​​ clear:​​ SNBRN ​​has ​​found ​​his​​ groove ​​and ​​won't ​​be​​ slowing down ​​anytime ​​soon.

CAPPA aka Carla Cappa released her first single "Hush" in 2015 which premiered in SPIN magazine and was later featured in a Victoria's Secret ad. Her first self-titled EP released in April 2015 as her songs began floating around popular internet sites such as Alt Press, Noisey, Nylon, Glamour and many more. Not letting any time pass, CAPPA began releasing new singles fall of 2015 as her cover of TLC's "No Scrubs" shot to the top of the viral charts. She released her second EP "Queen of Hearts" alongside a US tour, playing famous venues such as The House of Blues. Numerous singles on "Queen of Hearts" made appearances on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist and lander her on the front page of Tidal as an upcoming artist. Entertainment Weekly pinned CAPPA as a newcomer to watch.





