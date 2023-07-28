Snakehips Release Deluxe Album Plus Single With Muni Long

Internationally acclaimed and multi-platinum British production duo Snakehips’ have released the deluxe version of their critically acclaimed debut album never worry, which includes a brand new collaboration with 2023 Grammy Award Winner Muni Long.

“My Body // Your Body” is a euphoric dance single that blends dopamine-inducing production with a disco-esque groove. Muni Long’s vocals flawlessly flow across the track, imbuing her ultra-melodic vocals with fiery lyricism in tow. The single was co-written and produced by prolific hit-makers Stargate, who have 10 Billboard number 1s, multiple Grammy award nominations and wins, and have penned chart-topping records for Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Shakira, Jay Z and Ne-Yo.

Muni Long started her career as a writer, penning hit singles for Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Kesha to name a few. In 2022 everything changed; Muni Long released "Hrs & Hrs" which almost instantaneously received over 50 millions streams, a RIAA Gold status, a performance on Tonight with Jimmy Fallon and a subsequent Grammy for best R&B performance plus 3 other nominations.

never worry Deluxe is a genre-blending project that showcases Snakehips’ ability to create magic with an all-star cast of supporting artists including Muni Long, Daya, Earthgang, BIA, Lucky Daye, Duckwrth, Tinashe, Kilo Kish, Nicole Millar, MadeinTYO, Rochelle Jordan, Tkay Maidza, AG Club and Bryce Vine. never worry Deluxe is packed full of the duo’s signature grooves within a fuzzy mesh of boundary-pushing R&B, hip hop, and dance music, all paired with standout visuals from iconic mixed media artist Ruff Mercy. The project has already received support from Stereogum, Paper, Billboard, Consequence, Rolling Stone and V Mag.

From start to finish, never worry Deluxe sees Snakehips’ scintillating production wringing every ounce of star power from their roster of collaborators. Album opener "Sometimes…" lays down a strutting disco stomp for Daya’s sweet falsetto melody and Earthgang rhyming on the verse, before "Deal With It"ushers in a dirtier, bassier vibe for Kilo Kish’s sultry delivery.

Album highlight “Solitude”, a Top 5 US Dance Radio chart hit, is graced with BIA’s elegant tones over an Amapiano-inspired bassline, punctuated by harmonies from Lucky Daye, while upbeat single "Show Me the Money” contrasts Snakehips’ pounding and propelling production with Australian experimentalist Tkay Maidza’s delicate topline melody. Their single "Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight" closes the album on a heartfelt note, with Tinashe lending her smooth vocals to the duo’s airy, piano-led production.

Oliver Lee and James Carter make up the production and DJ duo, Snakehips. With over two billion catalogue streams over their career, Snakehips continue to evolve and connect with listeners around the world. Their philosophy is to never take things too seriously, yet always trust their own instinct. This dichotomy of emotional connection and a laid-back approach to life is harmoniously joined in their iconic and maverick sound.

Their 2015 mega-hit "All My Friends" featuring Tinashe and Chance The Rapper turned Snakehips into household names. Accumulating 750 million combined global plays around the world, the track went platinum in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Sweden, Ireland, and Norway. The song went gold in the US, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Chile, Switzerland, Sweden, and Belgium, and won the annual Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song.

Snakehips have lent their irresistible touch to a number of trendsetting artists. They’ve had the likes of Aminé, Chance The Rapper, H.E.R., MØ, Tinashe, Rivers Cuomo, ZAYN, Anderson .Paak, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Anne-Marie, and more all feature on their records, the pair constantly seeking out versatility in their work.

Highlights from their extensive catalogue include their beloved bangers "Don’t Leave", "Either Way”, and “Cruel", along with the 4-track EP Forever (Pt. II). Whether they’re making high-energy club hits or universally-relatable love songs, Snakehips creates their own form of musical escapism by subverting genres time and time again.

After years of discovering unique tunes for their performances on festival mainstages across the world, Snakehips found a new way to honor their love of sharing and creating music in 2021 with the launch of their club-focused label, Never Worry Records. The label serves as an exciting chapter in the UK duo’s knack for diverse curation—in its inaugural year, Snakehips released tracks with Earthgang, Armand Van Helden, Tchami, and Promnite, and shone a spotlight on bright new talent.

never worry Deluxe is out today, 28th July, through Helix Records.