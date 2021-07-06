Smoke Fairies to Release Limited Edition of Debut Album Sept. 10

Smoke Fairies celebrate ten years since the worldwide release of their critically acclaimed debut album Through Low Light And Trees by announcing the release of a special pressing of the record as a limited edition version on translucent green vinyl.

To celebrate the release the band, Jessica Davies & Katherine Blamire, have created a special film of them performing the album in its entirety to be streamed worldwide on Sunday, July 18th. The one-off performance was filmed live at the beautiful Italianate Glasshouse in Ramsgate England near where the band have been holed-up for the last 18 months.



Commenting on going back to this important record in the band's back-catalogue Jessica says "it felt fitting to revisit the songs through the lens of time with the wisdom and maturity which we now possess."

Pressed in Nashville by long-term friends and supporters of the band United Record Pressings the record will be released on the band's own Year Seven Records on September 10th. The album was produced by long-term PJ Harvey collaborator Head and recorded at Sawmills Studio in Cornwall, UK the studio where famously band such as Oasis, The Stone Rose & Muse have recorded. Pressings of the album on vinyl have long-since sold out so this is a timely reissue of an extremely highly regarded record which has stood the test of time. MOJO described it in their 4* review as "dark, lustful blues-folk" and the Guardian commenting the album is "beautifully harmonised, wistful songs... This is enchanting".

Smoke Fairies were the first UK act to release a single on Jack White's label Third Man Records and was produced by White who also played guitar and drums. Other notable recordings include a cover of Neil Young's 'Alabama' from his Harvest LP which appeared on a special Mojo album to mark the approaching fortieth anniversary of the album. Jessica and Katherine also contributed vocals to the track 'Valentina', a tribute to Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space on The Race For Space, the second album by Public Service Broadcasting. Smoke Fairies most recent release came out early last year Darkness Brings the Wonders Home, and the first to come out on the band's own label Year Seven Records. The set saw some remarkable chart positions for a band operating as a fully independent venture (#1 UK Rock Album and #6 on the Independent Album Charts). It was recorded with producer Phil Ek (The Black Angels, Fleet Foxes, The Shins) over the course of a rigorous month-long session in Seattle.

The band has toured this side of the Atlantic with Laura Marling, Rasputina, and most recently Blitzen Trapper and Dawes. They hope to return in the not too distant future.