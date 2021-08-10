Slothrust Debuts New Single 'The Next Curse'

Rising alt-rock band Slothrust are thrilled to share their haunting new single "The Next Curse" from their upcoming album Parallel Timeline. The track features Lzzy Hale of Halestorm and is premiering exclusively on Loudwire. Parallel Timeline is set to be released on September 10th via Dangerbird Records and can be preordered now here.

"The Next Curse" is a song about how even in a time when we see our planet on fire and flooding, we still don't take the time we need to heal ourselves," shares bandleader Leah Wellbaum. "These circumstances begin to mirror each other in a self-perpetuating cycle. It is my desire that humans as a species work toward less violence and more compassion for one another despite differences. I hope we can show this kindness to planet Earth as well and treat her like the magical, generous being she is."

Add Lzzy Hale: "Leah Wellbaum is a force of nature. It was an honor and a privilege to be a part of 'The Next Curse' and stand next to her fire. Slothrust is one of my favorite bands, just when you think you know how to properly describe them, they go and toss you into a house of mirrors. Thank you so much for including me in this incredible piece of art."

With Parallel Timeline, bandleader Leah Wellbaum explores the feeling of being trapped inside her own consciousness while simultaneously searching for a meaningful connection to the universe, and all the mysteries it contains.

During the writing process, Wellbaum sought to connect with her inner child - a voice that allows ideas to flow freely and without censorship. Ultimately, it allowed her to find poetic catharsis. The album's artwork and visuals reflect that ethos as well. For her, inverted colored rainbows and orbs became a gateway to exploring the illusory things we see and experience in everyday life. The iconography of this record explores the space where science and the whimsical intersect, and where the unfamiliar becomes hardly recognizable. She is a strong believer that nothing is quite as it seems, and that a greater reality exists beyond what the human eye can see.

In advance of recording their fifth studio album, Wellbaum sought to dramatically expand the band's sonic palette. Slothrust put an emphasis on incorporating new production techniques and processes into the band's established sound, resulting in an extraordinary amount of experimental demo recordings, many elements of which appear on the final record. They leaned into risk-taking -- a freedom that comes with having been in a band together for more than 10 years, cultivating new sonic realms for each track.

Educated musicians all with backgrounds in classical, jazz and blues, the band's newest work once again sees Slothrust leaning into improvisation -- something that in the past has lent itself to the infectious energy of their live shows. Parallel Timeline, mixed and co-produced by industry legend Billy Bush and mastered by Heba Kadry is a masterclass in balancing tenderness with the fierce guitar work Wellbaum has become known for. With a distinct yet unified sound that blends progressive rock, acoustic and pop, Slothrust has never been more confident.