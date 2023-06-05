Sky Ferreria to Perform at Minty Boi's 5th Anniversary Event in NYC

MTAMB is the collaborative endeavor between MTA music festival (天漠音乐节) and Los Angeles-based Independent promoter Minty Boi Presents. It's a one-night only event at NYC's Knockdown Center, featuring headliner Sky Ferreira, plus Current Joys, Clams Casino, ABRA, and more!

MTA Festival is one of China's largest outdoor music festivals, located in The Sky Desert near Beijing. The festival was launched in 2016, and has attracted more than 300,000 in the past years. MTA Festival is a multicultural music festival with music, technology, and art as its core contents.

Previous line-ups have included Alan Walker, Years&Years, Clean Bandit, Kehlani, Jay Park, Tinashe, Tove Lo, ZHU, NERVO, 水曜日のカンパネラ, Higher Brothers etc. At the same time, it was nominated as one of the best outdoor festivals in China for 4 consecutive years from 2016-2019 by industry media.

Minty Boi is an independent promoter based in Los Angeles, spreading its footprint in markets such as Los Angeles, New York, and greater SoCal. Minty Boi has presented shows by everyone from 100 Gecs, Drain Gang, Jack Harlow, Ethel Cain, Eyedress, Lighting Bolt and many, many more. Minty Boi's goal is to elevate young artists and their work through visceral live music experiences, keeping the nightlife and music thing alive through an indie approach.

Minty Boi is teaming up with the MTA Music Festival to present MTAMB on July 2 in NYC at the Knockdown Center featuring Sky Ferreira, Current Joys, ABRA, Clams Casino, Damon R., Elita, Evilgiane, Nicole Dollanganger, Snow Strippers, Uffie and more. Tickets are on sale tomorrow at 10am EST.

Ticket link: https://link.dice.fm/mH76M63CjAb

As part of Minty Boi's 5th Anniversary celebration, they are also presenting 4 California dates w/ Sky Ferreira.

SKY FERREIRA TOUR DATES:

JULY 2 - NEW YORK, NY - MTAMB FEST @ KNOCKDOWN CENTER

JULY 6 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - REGENCY BALLROOM (ALL AGES)

JULY 7 - SAN DIEGO, CA - THE OBSERVATORY NORTH PARK (ALL AGES)

JULY 8 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE VERMONT (ALL AGES)

JULY 9 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE VERMONT (ALL AGES)