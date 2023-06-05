Sky Ferreria to Perform at Minty Boi's 5th Anniversary Event in NYC

Tickets are on sale tomorrow at 10am EST.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

MTAMB is the collaborative endeavor between MTA music festival (天漠音乐节) and Los Angeles-based Independent promoter Minty Boi Presents. It's a one-night only event at NYC's Knockdown Center, featuring headliner Sky Ferreira, plus Current Joys, Clams Casino, ABRA, and more!

MTA Festival is one of China's largest outdoor music festivals, located in The Sky Desert near Beijing. The festival was launched in 2016, and has attracted more than 300,000 in the past years. MTA Festival is a multicultural music festival with music, technology, and art as its core contents.

Previous line-ups have included Alan Walker, Years&Years, Clean Bandit, Kehlani, Jay Park, Tinashe, Tove Lo, ZHU, NERVO, 水曜日のカンパネラ, Higher Brothers etc.  At the same time, it was nominated as one of the best outdoor festivals in China for 4 consecutive years from 2016-2019 by industry media.

Minty Boi is an independent promoter based in Los Angeles, spreading its footprint in markets such as Los Angeles, New York, and greater SoCal. Minty Boi has presented shows by everyone from 100 Gecs, Drain Gang, Jack Harlow, Ethel Cain, Eyedress, Lighting Bolt and many, many more. Minty Boi's goal is to elevate young artists and their work through visceral live music experiences, keeping the nightlife and music thing alive through an indie approach. 

Minty Boi is teaming up with the MTA Music Festival to present MTAMB on July 2 in NYC at the Knockdown Center featuring Sky Ferreira, Current Joys, ABRA, Clams Casino, Damon R., Elita, Evilgiane, Nicole Dollanganger, Snow Strippers, Uffie and more. Tickets are on sale tomorrow at 10am EST.

Ticket link: https://link.dice.fm/mH76M63CjAb

As part of Minty Boi's 5th Anniversary celebration, they are also presenting 4 California dates w/ Sky Ferreira.

SKY FERREIRA TOUR DATES:

JULY 2 - NEW YORK, NY - MTAMB FEST @ KNOCKDOWN CENTER
JULY 6 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - REGENCY BALLROOM (ALL AGES)
JULY 7 - SAN DIEGO, CA - THE OBSERVATORY NORTH PARK (ALL AGES)
JULY 8 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE VERMONT (ALL AGES)
JULY 9 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE VERMONT (ALL AGES)



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Boris to Release Heavy Rocks (2002) Reissue Photo
Boris to Release 'Heavy Rocks (2002)' Reissue

Boris and Third Man Records are excited to present Heavy Rocks (2002) on LP and digital formats for the first time ever (+ a CD format re-press). The release of Heavy Rocks (2002) will coincide with the newly announced Boris + Melvins U.S. tour this summer and fall. Check out upcoming tour dates!

2
Jake Owen to Perform Poolside at Red Rock Resort Photo
Jake Owen to Perform Poolside at Red Rock Resort

Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with 2X PLATINUM anthem and Most Played Song of the Decade “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” PLATINUM-certified hits “Beachin,’” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” “The One That Got Away,” and GOLD-certified “American Country Love Song.”

3
Xana Drops New Single babyblue Photo
Xana Drops New Single 'babyblue'

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Xana is an emerging pop powerhouse. Her command of pop music keeps her songwriting enthralling, as her blissful vocals glide across the most intimate storytelling and worldbuilding. It’s her intoxicating vibrance that sets Xana apart, as she encompasses themes of LGBTQ romance and female empowerment.

4
Luke Combs Extends Tour With Four New Stadium Shows Next Month Photo
Luke Combs Extends Tour With Four New Stadium Shows Next Month

Luke Combs has added second nights to his sold-out stadium shows in Tampa, Charlotte, Foxborough, and Philadelphia. Special guests for the new dates include Lainey Wilson, Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers, Gary Allan, Old Crow Medicine Show, David Lee Murphy and Brent Cobb.  

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Photos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony NominationsPhotos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony Nominations
RENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut DateRENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut Date
FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'
Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
& JULIET