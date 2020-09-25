Skout Releases Introspective EP, 'Patterns,' Today

Skout, moniker for singer-songwriter and guitarist Laura Valk, has released her new EP, Patterns.

Skout, moniker for singer-songwriter and guitarist Laura Valk, has released her new EP, Patterns. The five-song collection explores the intense rumination and thought patterns many people encounter on their road to self-discovery. Produced by Quinn Redmond and Julian Dente and recorded over several months in both Nashville and New York City, Patterns is the result of two years of writing, touring, and intensifying highs and lows.

Known for percussive, melodic guitar work and introspective songwriting, Skout's lyrics wrestle with the messy truths and "what nows?" that linger once the dust of adolescence starts to settle. "In a way, Patterns represents all the different forms that the voice in your head can take, ranging from crippling self-doubt to flashes of optimism and opportunity," says Valk.

Valk has been outspoken about mental health. For the September issue of Music Connection, she was joined by singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson for a cross interview about navigating mental health situations, especially during a pandemic. "When I first started out, I was consciously holding back; my sexuality, mental health. As I started to re-evaluate, though, I asked myself why I was doing music in the first place," states Valk. She is also a member of the LGBTQ community and went into detail on her sexual identity, self-doubt and depression in a piece she penned for the I DON'T MIND Nonprofit Organization.

In navigating this musical and personal uncertainty, Skout found confidence, healing, and a remarkable new stride. In 2019, Adam Duritz of Counting Crows tapped Skout to play at his Underwater Sunshine Festival in NYC after seeing SKOUT play live, remarking, "they just blew my mind...they are both incredible guitar players." Later that year, Skout joined platinum-selling soul-pop powerhouse Eric Hutchinson on his sold-out City Winery tour. Proudly independent, Skout's first major release, Just Words, landed on both Spotify's USA and Canada Viral 50 charts, and her music has since been featured on MTV and NBC, among others.

Listen to the new EP below!

Track listing for Patterns:

"Move"

"Don't Fail Me Now"

"Ghost"

"Hi Banks"

"Dumb Little Life"

