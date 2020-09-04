Skip Ewing's 'Wyoming' Single Released Today

Preview the album here.

Write! Records today released the title track to award-winning singer/songwriter Skip Ewing's eagerly anticipated Wyoming album. The 12-song collection of new songs will hit September 25, 2020. Pre-order Wyoming here.

"To love someone yet deny them the nourishment of the soil they need to flourish, physically, spiritually, and emotionally is not to love them at all," said Skip about "Wyoming." "It took me 18 years to get where I was going...but I'm here now."

After an enviable career as an artist who enjoyed hits like "Your Memory Wins Again," "The Gospel According to Luke," and "It's You Again" and #1 hits as a songwriter including Collin Raye's "Love, Me," Kenny Chesney's "You Had Me From Hello" and Clint Black's "Something That We Do," Skip followed his heart west to Wyoming. In 2013, he sold everything he owned except his instruments and some art and left Nashville to study and work with horses and horsemanship full-time, a pursuit he describes as "a spiritual journey home."

By the summer of 2018, Ewing was in one of the most creative seasons of his life. Encouraged by his new wife, a powerful journey, and an even greater passion for genuine connection and communication, Skip refocused on his musical artistry. The result of that dedication is his new album Wyoming, and a redefinition of Skip Ewing as a musical artist.

The new SkipEwing.com has been published and is filled with updated news and information, new music from Wyoming, song lyrics, videos and a store loaded with new merchandise ranging from shirts, caps and neck gaiters to signed CDs and canvas prints of the stunning Wyoming album cover.

