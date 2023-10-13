Skepta Releases New Single 'Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)'

Skepta has been teasing the track out in various sets over the summer including to a rapturous crowd during his set at Arcadia and Glastonbury.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Skepta Releases New Single 'Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)'

The Mercury Prize winning British-Nigerian rapper, producer and artist Skepta reveals his latest Más Tiempo release “Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)” via Más Tiempo/Island Records.

An atmospheric and evocative house track sampling Amy Winehouse's 2006 single “Tears Dry On Their Own” (cleared for release by the Amy Winehouse Foundation), alongside Jammer, Skepta has been teasing the track out in various sets over the summer including to a rapturous crowd during his set at Arcadia, Glastonbury and to eager fans at Ushuaia over the summer. With the label growing a cult following over the past few months since its' launch in April, appetite for an official release of this bootleg has been huge.

A veteran of the U.K. grime scene, MC, producer, and record-label owner Skepta was influential in the genre's shift from the underground to the pop charts, as well as its creative and commercial resurgence during the mid-2010s. With the release of his fourth album, 2016's Konnichiwa, he made his commercial and critical breakthrough, winning that year's Mercury Prize and earning gold certification.

2019's Ignorance Is Bliss fared just as well on the U.K. charts and spawned his highest-charting single to date, "Greaze Mode." As his star continued to rise on the global scene, he collaborated with the likes of Chip and Young Adz for 2020's Insomnia, as well as with J Balvin for 2021's "Nirvana" from his All In EP.

Más Tiempo — the Spanish translation of “more time” — is the house music label from acclaimed British rappers and BBK mainstays Skepta and Jammer, recently proving itself to be one of the most forward-thinking labels to surface into the world of electronic music in the last few years.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
BAMBOOPALOOZA Coming To Freeports Nautical Mile This October Photo
BAMBOOPALOOZA Coming To Freeport's Nautical Mile This October

Join legendary Long Island promoter Terence Trend for a special outdoor concert, BAMBOOPALOOZA, on October 28, 2023 at Halfway Down in Freeport's Nautical Mile. Sponsored by Jones Beach Beer, Felene Vodka, and more.

2
Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release New Collaboration Cowboys and Plowboys Photo
Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release New Collaboration 'Cowboys and Plowboys'

ACM and CMA Award-winning artist Jon Pardi and Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan released their new collaboration, “Cowboys and Plowboys.” Written by Rhett Akins, Jacob Rice and Cole Taylor, “Cowboys and Plowboys” was initially teased by both Pardi and Bryan online this week, and is out everywhere now.

3
Fatboy Slim’s You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby Anniversary Edition Released Photo
Fatboy Slim’s 'You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby' Anniversary Edition Released

2023 marks twenty-five years since the release of the album that spawned era-defining singles “Rockafeller Skank,” “Gangster Trippin,” “Praise You” and “Right Here Right Now.” You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby reached number one in the UK album charts, broke the US Billboard Top 40, created a global superstar.

4
Jon Batiste & Sofi Tukker Release Worship (Sofi Tukker Remix) Photo
Jon Batiste & Sofi Tukker Release 'Worship (Sofi Tukker Remix)'

Jon Batiste unleashes a sonic storm with 2x-GRAMMY nominated dance-pop duo SOFI TUKKER on a new remix. Batiste’s latest studio album, World Music Radio — featuring collaborators including Jon Bellion, Lana Del Rey, Lil, Wayne, and more — draws inspiration from his mission to create community with the power of music.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
HAMILTON