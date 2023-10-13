Skepta Releases New Single 'Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)'

The Mercury Prize winning British-Nigerian rapper, producer and artist Skepta reveals his latest Más Tiempo release “Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)” via Más Tiempo/Island Records.

An atmospheric and evocative house track sampling Amy Winehouse's 2006 single “Tears Dry On Their Own” (cleared for release by the Amy Winehouse Foundation), alongside Jammer, Skepta has been teasing the track out in various sets over the summer including to a rapturous crowd during his set at Arcadia, Glastonbury and to eager fans at Ushuaia over the summer. With the label growing a cult following over the past few months since its' launch in April, appetite for an official release of this bootleg has been huge.

A veteran of the U.K. grime scene, MC, producer, and record-label owner Skepta was influential in the genre's shift from the underground to the pop charts, as well as its creative and commercial resurgence during the mid-2010s. With the release of his fourth album, 2016's Konnichiwa, he made his commercial and critical breakthrough, winning that year's Mercury Prize and earning gold certification.

2019's Ignorance Is Bliss fared just as well on the U.K. charts and spawned his highest-charting single to date, "Greaze Mode." As his star continued to rise on the global scene, he collaborated with the likes of Chip and Young Adz for 2020's Insomnia, as well as with J Balvin for 2021's "Nirvana" from his All In EP.

Más Tiempo — the Spanish translation of “more time” — is the house music label from acclaimed British rappers and BBK mainstays Skepta and Jammer, recently proving itself to be one of the most forward-thinking labels to surface into the world of electronic music in the last few years.