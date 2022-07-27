Sixthman Confirms 311 Caribbean Cruise for March 2023

311 and Sixthman, have announced 311 Caribbean Cruise 7 - 311 Day at Sea. On March 8-13, 2023, Sixthman will proudly lend their two-decades+ of unforgettable event-planning magic to the first-ever "311 Day at Sea," sailing from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Roatán, Honduras aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

Pre-sales will be available beginning Thursday, August 10 with general on-sales following on Tuesday, August 16 exclusively here.

The vibes are high with three 311 shows, a full festival lineup of bands and comedians (soon to be announced), activities with both 311 and the other artists onboard, a personal photo with 311, and much more. For the first time in 311 Cruise history, the boat will sail on March 11 - 311's unofficially official holiday - "311 Day."

The 311 Caribbean Cruise 7 will also include extraordinary shore excursions on the private island of Harvest Caye, Belize (a 75-acre oasis known for its natural beauty and culture) and the island of Roatán, Honduras (located near the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, the largest barrier reef in the Caribbean Sea and second largest worldwide after Australia's Great Barrier Reef).

The Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make 311 Caribbean Cruise 7 - 311 Day at Sea - the most thrilling 311 cruise vacation yet, with five stages onboard, many bars and restaurants, the Pearl Club Casino, the Mandara Spa, Body Waves fitness center, a Sports Court, hot tubs, and much more.

311 CARIBBEAN CRUISE 7 - 311 DAY AT SEA!

March 8-13, 2023

Sailing from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize & Roatán, Honduras aboard the Norwegian Pearl

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands.

These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be.

Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports. 2022 will bring sailings through the Greek Isles.

In addition to festivals at sea, in 2019 Sixthman brought their innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and will do the same in Mexico in 2022.

In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2022 has brought the organization's first foray into immersive Music Camp experiences in partnership with Rock-n-Roll Fantasy Camp.

311 is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock. The band formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska. 311's celebrated live show and dedicated touring schedule have earned them a massive, grassroots following.

Over their 32-year history, 311 played more than 2,000 performances across 27 countries, released thirteen studio albums, achieved 10 "Billboard Top 10's" on Billboard's "Top 200 Sales Chart," and sold over 9 million albums in the U.S. alone.

Their list of Top 10 radio hits includes: Down, All Mixed Up, Amber, Love Song, Come Original, Beautiful Disaster, Don't Tread on Me, You Wouldn't Believe, Hey You, and Sunset in July. 311's line-up features: Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (singer, DJ), Chad Sexton (drums), and P-Nut (bass).