SiriusXM Names Drew Parker 'Future Five for 2021'

The music discovery and curation team at SiriusXM announced today, in their press release, its "Future Five" artists for 2021 and rising independent singer/songwriter Drew Parker represents The Highway's country pick this year. Joining the newest Highway Find on the all-genre list are Don Toliver, Fousheé, Royal & The Serpent and Zero 9:36. The announcement comes at the tail end of a breakout year for Parker. He had his first No. 1 (Jake Owen's "Homemade"), released his biggest single to date, nearing 10 Million streams, "While You're Gone," released an EP of the same name and had a record-breaking song released by Luke Combs ("Forever After All").

"In this year of dramatic change and challenges, SiriusXM has remained committed to being the premier music discovery platform for artists and listeners alike," said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Music Programming, SiriusXM in SiriusXM's press release , issued this morning. "Our listeners depend on us to consistently introduce them to music from new and developing artists across all genres, and once again our team delivered. We are proud to present our 'Future Five of 2021.'"

The 'Future Five for 2021' consists of five new artists that SiriusXM predicts will break through in 2021. Year after year SiriusXM's Future Five picks have proven to be successful and are often, if not always, artists that SiriusXM is first to champion. Future Five selections for 2020 included major breakthrough success stories from Doja Cat, Gabby Barrett, and Roddy Rich.

Selected as a prestigious "Highway Find," the highly sought-after spotlight platform on SiriusXM's Highway channel, Parker's "While You're Gone" was first played by the channel as an unsigned artist on October 5, 2020. Past "Highway Find" artists include Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice, Cole Swindell, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Maddie and Tae, and Maren Morris.

"I can't begin to thank everyone at SiriusXM for everything they've done for me in such a trying year for a new artist. The platform they've given me to share my story and music with new fans while not being able to tour is nothing short of life changing," says Parker.

2021 is already shaping up to be a major year for Drew Parker, as he will embark on Luke Combs' 'What You See Is What You Get' tour in May.