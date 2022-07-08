Sir Shares New Track 'Life Is Good' Feat. Scribz Riley

R&B powerhouse SiR drops his new single "Life Is Good" featuring Scribz Riley via Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records. Directed by James Mackel, the visual for the track shows the juxtaposition of life being good, but at the same time, things not going quite as planned and falling apart - having to take the good with the bad. This drop follows the release of his smooth R&B ballad and video for "Satisfaction." Both tracks will be on SiR's forthcoming album coming soon.

Speaking on his latest release, SiR shares: "'Life if Good' represents how blessed you can be despite the hardships we sometimes face. Regardless of life's trials, the detours always lead us to learn a greater lesson."

With the continued ever-changing and evolving landscape of R&B, SiR has remained a mainstay in the space since his debut project Seven Sundays released in 2015, followed by his HER EP series in 2016 and 2017 -HER and HER TOO - that garnered widespread praise and led to his breakout sophomore release November in 2018.

He continued the momentum with the release of his critically-acclaimed classic Chasing Summer the following year in 2019 that included the singles "Hair Down" featuring Kendrick Lamar, "John Redcorn" and "You Can't Save Me." During the pandemic, SiR released one-off single "Rapper Weed" and his applauded rendition of The Isley Brothers' "Footsteps in the Dark Pts. 1 &2." Now, with the release of "Satisfaction" and "Life Is Good," SiR is ready to enter into the next phase of his burgeoning career.

Check out "Life Is Good" featuring Scribz Riley and stay tuned for more from SiR coming soon.

Watch the new music video here: