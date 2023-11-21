Singer-Songwriter Patricia Vonne Releases Holiday Song

Singer-songwriter Patricia Vonne is excited to share everything she loves about her favorite holiday with a new song titled Christmas Is My Favorite Time of Year. The new song is out now and available everywhere you stream music.

The multi-talented musician, actress, award winning filmmaker & two-time SXSW best female vocalist winner, Patricia Vonne was inspired by Christmas classic films when she wrote the new song. Creatively the new single is different than anything she has released and pulls the listener into an emotive crooner-style ballad that is reminiscent of those classic Christmas films. Accompanied by Scott Plunkett on Piano and Jeremy Hull on Bass, Patricia Vonne’s Christmas Is My Favorite Time of Year is out now with Bandolera Records.

Looking back Patricia says, “It’s a song born out of reflection during the pandemic. It felt like Christmas was canceled for two years and I’d had it!” She continues, “It was not finished in time for the release of my Christmas album “My Favorite Holiday” in 2021, which was recorded in 6 months, but I loved the song so much I was determined to release it on its own. It’s got an old school Christmas feel to it giving a nod to the great films of the 40’s and 50’s. I imagine myself sitting in a window like Judy Garland in ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ but with a cup of cocoa and a cozy blanket.”

Christmas Is My Favorite Time of Year was written by Patricia Vonne with Johnny Reno (Roadracers, Sin City) who composed the lyrical intro and Scott Plunkett (Chris Isaak, Boz Skaggs, David Foster) who composed the beautiful musical arrangements. It was produced by Rick Del Castillo and recorded at his ‘Smilin’’ Castle’ recording studio (Kyle, TX).

It was the same studio where Patricia recorded her 7th album “Top of the Mountain” and 8th album “My Favorite Holiday,” Rick Del Castillo’s. Patricia comments, “Rick Del Castillo truly is a wizard both as a musician and producer. He has amazing musical sensibility and exceeds my expectations every time.”

Musing on the new song the San Antonio native comments, “This song encapsulates the sentiment that even in a time of uncertainty the spirit of Christmas prevails-- The things we all hold dear, families reuniting and celebrating within our own traditions and cultures that keep us rooted.”

Christmas Is My Favorite Time of Year is due out November 21, 2023, with Bandolera Records and will be available everywhere you stream music. It is the follow-up to Patricia Vonne’s 2021 album “My Favorite Holiday” whiched featured songs with the legendary Rubén Blades on “LAS POSADAS” and received an official selection at the Madrid International Film Festival; David Grissom, Alex Ruiz, Rosie Flores and more!

In celebration of the new single, Patricia Vonne plus The Infidels will be performing at Sam’s Burger Joint in San Antonio on November 25, 2023. For more information about the show and tickets, visit here.