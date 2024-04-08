Singer-Songwriter Liz Lieber Unveils New Single 'Play Pretend'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Liz Lieber has unveiled her latest single, "Play Pretend," a captivating track that taps into the nostalgia of childhood whimsy and imagination. With its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics, "Play Pretend" showcases Lieber's exceptional talent as both a vocalist and songwriter.

LISTEN to "Play Pretend" HERE

"Play Pretend" was co-written by Liz Lieber and the renowned Eagles hitmaker Jack Tempchin, celebrated for classics like "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and "Already

Gone." Produced entirely by Lieber herself, the song was mixed by Grammy Award-winning engineer Craig Alvin, recognized for his work on Kacey Musgraves' acclaimed album "Golden Hour." Mastering was handled by Shelley Anderson of Black Lab Mastering.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind "Play Pretend," Liz Lieber shared, "There are days when

responsibilities weigh heavy, and all I want is the carefree joy of childhood-blowing bubbles, skipping rope. This song captures that sentiment perfectly. I'm honored to have Jack Tempchin, a true legend, lend his talent to it."

Jack Tempchin added, "Among our repertoire, 'Play Pretend' shines as a beacon, encapsulating the enchantment of youth. Liz possesses an exceptional voice that stirs the soul, coupled with profound songwriting skills. It's a pleasure to collaborate with her."

WATCH the Official Lyric Video for "Play Pretend" below!

In addition to her musical pursuits, Liz Lieber is deeply committed to fostering connections with her audience, both online and in person. Known for her engaging and interactive live performances, she cultivates a sense of community and inclusivity, inviting listeners to join her on a journey through her music. Whether through heartfelt ballads or infectious anthems, Lieber's performances leave a lasting impact, resonating with fans around the globe.

For more information on Liz Lieber, visit Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or the Official Site.

ABOUT LIZ LIEBER:

With her velvet alto vocals and more hair than she knows what to do with, Liz Lieber is an NYC-based singer-songwriter known for her lush, soulful sound. Influenced by artists like Carole King, Sara Bareilles, and Amy Winehouse, she brings a unique blend of honesty and sass to her music. Liz discovered her musical passions at a young age, starting piano lessons in first grade and adding voice lessons three years later. With a mission to spread her love of harmonies and catchy hooks around the world, Liz continues to captivate audiences with her powerful voice and infectious energy. Apart from her latest single, Liz frequently shares original and cover songs with her 400K+ fans across social media platforms. She also livestreams weekly.

You can catch Liz Lieber LIVE next at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in NYC on Friday, May 10th. She'll be playing a mix of nostalgic hits and originals. You can purchase tickets here.