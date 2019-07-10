Singer-Songwriter Carl Anderson Embarks on Midwest Tour

This summer, the Nashville-based singer-songwriter Carl Anderson will embark on a midwest tour supporting American Aquarium. The news follows the release of his new EP You Can Call Me Carl and tour dates with Nikki Lane, Devon Gilfillian and Paul Cauthen.

The EP was produced by acclaimed songwriter/producer Chris Keup and Stewart Myers for roughly ten days of raw, loose magic at White Star, a renovated barn-turned-studio located on farmland outside Charlottesville, VA. On the record is an all star backing band of Charlie Hall (The War On Drugs), Phil Cook (Hiss Golden Messenger), Daniel Clarke (Natalie Prass), and Rick Holstrom (Mavis Staples).

Rolling Stone called the collection, "...an EP of Seventies folk tinges, wistful bedroom pop and melancholic country heartache." The EP was embraced by American Songwriter who shared his single "10 Different Reasons," and Wide Open Country who shared the "gorgeous ballad" "She Took Everything."

Recently, Carl Anderson has written songs for artists like Andrew Combs, Devon Gilfillian and Becca Mancari.

Tour Dates:

Jul 9 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall *

Jul 12 - Bozeman, MT - Rialto Theatre *

Aug 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre ^

Aug 17 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino ^

Aug 18 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic ^

Aug 19 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway ^

Aug 20 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's ^

Aug 21 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club ^

Aug 22 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Showboat Saloon ^

Aug 23 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall ^

Aug 25 - Little Rock, AR - The Rev Room ^

* - supporting Nikki Lane

^ - supporting American Aquarium

Photo Credit: Laura E. Partain





