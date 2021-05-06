Sincere Engineer Announces New Album 'Bless My Psyche'

Sincere Engineer has announced details on Bless My Psyche, their new album out September 10, 2021 via Hopeless Records. The album is now available for pre-order at: www.smarturl.it/sincereengineermerch. The band has also released a new song and music video for "Come Out For A Spell", which fans can stream and watch now at: www.smarturl.it/ComeOutForASpellVid

Sincere Engineer previously released songs and music videos for "Trust Me", "Tourniquet", and "Out of Reach" which are out now.

Recorded in their hometown of Chicago, with long-time collaborator/producer, Matt Jordan, Bless My Psyche is the follow up to 2017's 'Rhombithian', and continues to juxtapose hopeful expectations and the disappointment of reality through wry and witty lyrics and catchy indie punk. "I think my music is relatable and I hope it makes people feel like they're not alone" shares singer, Deanna Belos, "I do it because it's fun and I don't want to do anything else."

The band has also announced a record release show, presented by RIOT FEST, taking place Friday, September 10 at Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL. Support comes from Canadian Rifle, Annabel and Foresight. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am PST.

Sincere Engineer is the band for everyone that's ever felt like quitting but gets through it anyway. It's for everyone that has had big dreams and has felt disillusioned and cynical, yet find the few hours left in the day to play in the sunlight. Bless My Psyche is a collection of vignettes about everyday failures, insecurity, anxiety, and the prosaic things we do to push forward.