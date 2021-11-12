Silent Planet Release New Album 'Iridescent'

Silent Planet have released their highly anticipated new album 'Iridescent' out today through Solid State Records. The 12-track album, which includes the singles "Panopticon", "Terminal" and "Anhedonia" can be streamed in full now.

The band has always been revered for their unique fusion of storytelling lyrics and modern metal and have been plotting a new chapter set against a backdrop of bleak cinematic soundscapes. They write with purpose. 'Iridescent' showcases that skill on extraordinary levels.

"As I took my meds, I watched the world shift around me, and even my own reflection started to shift. I was met with strange visions and imagery, some of which was congruent with ancient mythology," says vocalist Garrett Russell on the concept of the upcoming album. "It was during all of this that I began to wonder if the hopelessness was buried too deep for medications to solve on their own. Maybe, I wondered, this is simply the human condition. But above all, I hope the listener understands that our albums are meant to be understood as whole pieces, and while this song is certainly coming from my genuine experience with despair, there's more to the 'Iridescent' story that's yet to be revealed."

Since forming in Southern California in 2009, Silent Planet have steadily gained traction by playing localvenues throughout California and expanding to the DIY touring scene throughout theUnited States. Over the past 9+ years, the band gained prominence thanks to their vastarray of influences. Silent Planet recently just came off tour with August Burns Red and Silverstein, as well as a run with Dying Wish. They are confirmed to perform at House of Blues Anaheim on December 9.

Listen to the new album here: