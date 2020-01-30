Sigma Announces 'Untoutable' Tour

With two UK number one singles and sold-out shows worldwide, Sigma are no strangers to the pain touts cause fans and the music industry as a whole. The UK's secondary ticketing market is estimated to generate £1bn each year with a significant cost to fans, artists and the industry. To combat this Sigma have partnered with native and Yoti to use digital identity technology across six special UK events.



The tour will visit the cities of Manchester, Newcastle, Brighton, Norwich, Bristol and London. It kicks off February 17th in Manchester, with a final show in London on March 18th. Tickets start at £5 and go on sale January 31st at untoutable.com, with further information and tickets available HERE.

Cam from Sigma said: "We hate touts as much as we love our fans, so it's great to bring the Untoutable Tour to music fans and students around the UK. All you have to do is get your ID on your phone with the Yoti app, add it to your ticket and try this new digital solution to the age old tout problem. Let's put the power in the hands of artists and their fans."



Only last year, reports showed the alarming scale of professional touting with tickets being sold at highly inflated prices with ease online. Their grip on music is a major issue according to independent research by FanFair Alliance, that revealed that the money diverted into the pockets of touts leads to a dramatic drop in spending on music, merchandise and further attendance at shows.



Yoti, the digital identity app with 6 million downloads and student experience platform, native, have developed a system that tackles ticket touts. An individual adds their digital identity to their ticket at purchase. When that ticket is scanned on entry, a bright full colour photo appears to ensure the ticket purchaser is in attendance. This photo is stored temporarily on the native app, then is permanently deleted 24 hours after the event to promote user privacy. This stops the touts in the three main problem areas of purchase, resale and entry.



Yoti CEO, Robin Tombs said: "We're excited for Sigma to take to the stage with our technology helping fans, artists and ticketing platforms stop touts in their tracks. This is a safer, more convenient way to purchase event tickets that combines our secure digital identity app and native's award-winning platform."



Native CEO, Nick Musto, said: "native is excited to be partnering with Yoti who put consumers in control of their digital identity. We can harness this technology to make the ticketing market a level playing field that aligns perfectly with our mission to help students have a great time and get more for their money."

Manchester Academy 2: 17th Feb

Newcastle SU: 18th Feb

Brighton Chalk: 10th March

UEA LCR: 12th March

Bristol Anson Rooms: 13th March

London Electric: 18th March





