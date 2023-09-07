Sia to Release New Single This Month

Grammy nominee Sia will release her new single, "Gimme Love," on September 13.

"Hold on to your bobs & bows," Team Sia shared on Twitter, referencing the singer's signature fashion looks.

Sia released the Grammy-nominated This Is Acting to critical acclaim, and has cemented her role as one of today's biggest stars and sought after live performers. She is one of the most streamed artists and has amassed over 5.3 billion plays on her YouTube channel.

Her massive single "Cheap Thrills" was a multi-format global radio hit and was one of the longest running singles at Top 40 in 2016.

Along with her own successes, Sia has also written global smashes for today's biggest acts including Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Zayn, and many more.

Sia released her first holiday album, "Everyday is Christmas" and directed her first feature film, MUSIC, in 2020. Most recently, she appeared on Miley Cyrus' "Endless Summer Vacation" album on the track "Muddy Feet."

Hold on to your bobs & bows! Sia's new song "Gimme Love" is coming on September 13th ❤️ - Team Sia pic.twitter.com/pn2f9H9JT7 — sia (@Sia) September 7, 2023