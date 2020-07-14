Sia, Take A Daytrip, Just Blaze Lead Native Instruments' 'Community Drive'

Nine-time Grammy nominee Sia, hitmaking production duo Take A Daytrip (Lil Nas X, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi) and hip-hop legend Just Blaze (Jay-Z, Eminem) are three of the 14 genre-defining artists across the musical spectrum who've contributed exclusive audio stems, samples and production kits to the music community via COMMUNITY DRIVE. The free charity sound pack is available today via Native Instruments, the innovation leader in the music creation industry for more than 20 years.

Community Drive was created as a collaboration with the artist community both as a way to raise funds for the thousands of musicians still in urgent economic need from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and as a free resource for musicians to stay creative during quarantine. As part of the campaign, Native Instruments today announces a €100,000 donation ($114,00 U.S.) distributed evenly across seven global charities. The organizations were chosen in collaboration with many of Community Drive's artist partners, and are closely aligned with the company's core values of supporting musicians from all backgrounds: The MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund (USA), Musicians Without Borders (NL), Keychange (EU), Black Trans Femmes in the Arts (USA), KUUMBA In Motion (USA), In Place Of War (UK) and Heart N Soul (UK.) Though the sounds on the Community Drive sound pack are free, Native Instruments users are also encouraged to make additional donations to the participating organizations via GoFundMe HERE..

Community Drive's exclusive content features over 200 samples, 67 loops, 35 kits and 58 presets. Participating musicians and exclusive sounds include: Sia, Take A Daytrip's No Idle Crew, Just Blaze, Richard Devine, Miquela, DJ Dahi, BT, Philomene Tsongui, Junkie XL,Georgia Anne Muldrow, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Peaches, Laurel Haloand Kimbra. For interviews with many participating acts, check out the Community Drive announcement video HERE.

"We're beyond excited to present this incredible collection of sounds, created by a talented and generous group of artists from across the musical spectrum," says Constantin Koehncke, Global Marketing Director at Native Instruments. "We hope that music makers everywhere will enjoy creating with fresh sounds from Grammy-winning stars and hip hop legends, to Hollywood composers and electronic innovators - and we can't wait to hear the results. Most importantly, we hope that it will inspire some to donate, so that together we can make an impact in supporting musicians everywhere. We've all seen how hard the music community has been hit by COVID-19. But we've also seen how the community can come together to support each other when it's most needed."

"We've always aimed to make the word feel smaller through music-to connect people in unexpected ways with a wide spectrum of sounds," says Take A Daytrip's No Idle Crew. "Now in a time when many disadvantaged communities need help most-when communities can't come together as they should because of this virus-we wanted to use the sounds of our No Idle community to help bring financial support to those who need it so desperately during these dark days. Music is how we heal and we hope these sounds help direct funds to aid those affected by COVID-19."

"I wanted to take part and give and support all the artists I've worked with, that I've collaborated with, that I'm inspired by, that I love, who are struggling right now," says Peaches. "So I made presets for Massive and Monark, and they're dark and they're nasty and I love them. I also learned a lot, so that's really cool! So, check 'em out, donate as much as you can so we can get back to making inspiring, creative music, and fighting the good fight."

