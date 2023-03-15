Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shygirl Announces Deluxe Album 'Nymph_o' & Shares 'Heaven' Featuring Tinashe

The deluxe album is due April 14th.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Experimental pop artist Shygirl announces a deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed debut album Nymph, titled Nymph_o, due April 14th. Alongside the announcement, Shygirl drops the first taste of what Nymph_o has in store with a new version of her track "Heaven" featuring Tinashe.

The song sees the two artists weave together for an ethereal and dreamy remix that showcases their vocals. The accompanying video, directed by Actual Objects, is a surreal representation of the song's otherworldly and utopian atmosphere.

The track follows Shygirl's collaboration with Sega Bodega and Björk for a remix of Björk's "Ovule." Björk is also featured on Shygirl's deluxe album in addition to Arca, Erika de Casier, Eartheater and more. Full tracklisting can be found below and the deluxe album will be available on vinyl and CD as well.

The end of 2022 saw the start of the Nymph World Tour with Shygirl performing at the iconic Printworks in London, marking her biggest headline to date. Shygirl has recently wrapped performances in Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris, and is now gearing up for the North American leg of her Nymph World Tour, which begins on March 15th in Vancouver.

The 14-date run will take her to Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, and Atlanta, before concluding in Miami on April 15th. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

3/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities Nightclub

3/17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

3/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

3/25 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

3/31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/3 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

4/4 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

4/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

4/8 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/9 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/12 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell

4/15 - Miami, FL @ The Ground

Shygirl's debut album Nymph was praised for its intimacy and emotional depth and Nymph_o promises to take things to the next level. The original album included the tracks "Shlut," "Nike," "Coochie (a bedtime story)", "Come For Me" and "Firefly," all of which showcased Shygirl's innovative approach.

Pitchfork called it "a definitive collection of songs that builds upon what already makes the artist remarkable." whilst The Telegraph claimed "Nymph is a distinctive, sensual and striking debut...undoubtedly landed her strongest collection of songs"

In addition to her musical endeavors, Shygirl has also made a name for herself in the fashion world, starring in Calvin Klein's Fall campaign and in Burberry's AW21 presentation as well as being one of the few stars featured in the campaign for Daniel Lee's first collection for Burberry. She was also included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and has graced the cover of multiple prestigious magazines including GQ Hype, ES Magazine, Office Magazine, V Magazine and 032c.




