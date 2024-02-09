Sheryl Crow Releases New Single From Upcoming Album

The new album will be released on March 29, 2024.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Nine-time GRAMMY Award winner and 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Sheryl Crow releases “Do It Again,” the new single from her upcoming 11th full-length studio album, Evolution, out on March 29, 2024. Listen to the contemplative new track HERE and watch its accompanying lyric video HERE.

“I feel like I've been writing this song for thirty years,” Crow explains. “To me, life is one long exploration in how to live joyfully. It's a work in progress.”

Featuring nine new songs, the album is produced by Mike Elizondo (Dr. Dre, Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Gary Clark Jr.) and will be released via The Valory Music Co.. Evolution is available for pre-order HERE. You can find the album's full tracklist below.

For more information, visit sherylcrow.com.

Photo Credit to Dove Shore



