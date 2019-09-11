Sheryl Crow & Joan Jett Will Be Honored By Clio Music Awards

Billboard reports that Sheryl Crow and Joan Jett will receive honorary awards this year at the 60th annual Clio Awards.

Crow will be honored with the Clio Music Impact Award, which recognizes artists who have made a significant impact on popular culture through their originality, which as a result, move their industry forward and bring about social change.

Jett will receive the 2019 Clio Music Lifetime Achievement Award. She will also give an acoustic performance at the event.

"I recently came across the documentary about Joan Jett's life and career and was blown away by her creative impact," Nicole Purcell, Clio's president, said. "She is a woman who blazed her own trail in so many aspects of her life, whether it be popularizing a new sound or creating opportunities for herself where none existed. For me, her most impactful achievement is in the way that she has given back to the next generation of women in rock 'n' roll and used her stardom as a platform to champion women's, LGBTQ and animal rights."

Built on Clio's enduring reputation for recognizing the most creative and culturally relevant marketing and communications, Clio Music celebrates the visceral power of music to connect consumers and brands around the world. The program is dedicated to awarding the creative contributions of the marketers and communicators that push boundaries, permeate pop culture and establish a new precedent for artist self-promotion, music marketing, brand collaborations and the use of music in advertising.

Read the original story on Billboard.





