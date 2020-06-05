Shay De Castro Releases ASSEMBLY EP

Shay De Castro makes her label debut on Spartaque's CODEX Recordings, with her 'Assembly' EP set for release on June 5th. The talented techno upstart has seen exponential success as of late, receiving support from the upper echelon of touring DJs including Amelie Lens, Enrico Sangiuliano, UMEK, POPOF & more.



Shay De Castro has made her mark on a variety of discerning labels, with monumental releases on Napoli's Prospect Records, Amsterdam's Bitten, Treviso's Frequenza Records, and now Barcelona's CODEX Recordings. Having toured the world prior to our current collective catastrophe, the US native shared the stage with the likes of Deborah De Luca and Spektre, igniting crowds with her unique brand of trance-laced techno. With a penchant for uplifting builds and punishing breakdowns, the 'Assembly' EP showcases De Castro's versatility. Opening with the ominous titular track, 'Assembly', the listener is taken on a soaring journey, peaking with 'Incendium', an unapologetically synth-heavy number, and closing with the pulsating track, 'She Reigns'. Fellow DJs can pre-order the extended edits on Beatport; these will be available on June 19th.



Fans can expect to hear much more from Shay De Castro, with a slew of releases slated for the upcoming months across an ever-diversifying array of labels. Follow her on her socials to stay up to date with her latest productions and eventual tour dates!

